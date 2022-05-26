​Rita Moreno joins ‘Fast X’, will play Vin Diesel’s grandmother

the veteran actress Rita Moreno se has joined the cast of the highly anticipated film ‘Fast X’ as the grandmother of the character of Vin DieselDominic Toretto.

Moreno’s addition to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise was revealed by Diesel in an Instagram post this week with a video featuring Moreno and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

“It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I am so blessed” Vin Diesel

To which the EGOT winner replies: “You know what, I think I was getting… I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I am here. And the answer is yes, I will.”

Rodriguez, who plays Diesel’s wife in the car-centric action series, added: “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

In a Variety interview in June 2021, Vin had already addressed the possibility of Moreno joining the franchise.discussing the idea of ​​delving into Toretto’s family tree.

The previous movie, 2021’s F9, introduced Dom’s long-lost brother Jakob (played by John Cena), but there are still some gaps in terms of who would be Mother Toretto.

Production on ‘Fast X’ is in full swing, and Vin has been sharing updates on the upcoming film, including the announcement that actor Brie Larson and Jason Momoa will be joining the cast as well.

Along with Diesel and Michelle, stars Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie Emmanuel are expected to return, as are Charlize Theron and Cardi B.

Keep reading: ‘Fast & Furious’: Justin Lin resigns as director of the tenth installment of the franchise

– ‘Fast X’: Louis Leterrier will replace Justin Lin as director

– Jason Momoa suffered an accident during the recording of ‘Fast and Furious’ and had to go to a health center