Rita Moreno to play Vin Diesel’s grandmother in ‘Fast and Furious’ 10 – Orlando Sentinel

Madrid — The ‘Fast & Furious’ saga continues to increase its cast with prestigious names. Rita Moreno, the veteran Oscar-winning actress for ‘West Side Story’, has signed on for the tenth installment of the franchise, titled in English as ‘Fast X’. The interpreter will play the grandmother of Dom Toretto. The film, directed by Louis Leterrier after the abrupt departure of Justin Lin, is scheduled to be released in May 2023.

It was this same May 24 when Vin Diesel announced on social networks the signing of the Oscar-winning actress, one of the few artists who have the so-called EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) to their credit. Moreno appears very excited in the video, also accompanied by Michelle Rodríguez.

“One of the dreams of my life has been to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is here, playing my grandmother, makes my spirit smile. I feel so blessed, ”says Diesel, visibly moved, in the video that has been uploaded to his Instagram account. “Did you know? I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. And I’m here and of course I will. I’m very excited, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Moreno added.

Little by little, the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga is filling up with Oscar-winning artists. The signing of Moreno joins that of Brie Larson, since the winner of the statuette for best actress for ‘The room’ is one of the new signings of this tenth installment, in which the also Oscar-winning Charlize Theron will repeat as Cipher. Helen Mirren, who won an Academy Award for ‘The Queen’, has also participated in the franchise.

THE TORETTO FAMILY EXPANDS

The signing of Moreno is also in line with what has been said about the latest installments of the saga, in which the Toretto family tree will be seen more. After the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’, in which Dom’s lost brother, Jakob (John Cena), was introduced, Diesel confirmed that there had been talks about the possible arrival of Toretto’s mother, although he also dropped Variety that he wanted to “also show the grandmother”, and that he had thought of that role for Moreno.

“I’m waiting for your call. I think it’s a fabulous idea. I hope they put a black leather jacket on me, ”said the actress to the same American media when Diesel expressed the idea of ​​​​bringing Grandma Toretto to the big screen, a dream that has come true.

After the unexpected departure of Justin Lin as director of the tenth installment (he maintains his position as writer and producer), the tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’ has Louis Leterrier as director. Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Cardi B will appear in the film along with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.