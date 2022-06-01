Rita Moreno will be part of the tenth of “Fast and Furious”

Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno will now be part of the cast of the next installment of “Fast & Furious”, the tenth, as reported Vin Diesel.

The Hollywood star, who has the main role in the action franchise, Dominic Toretto, published a clip a few hours ago alluding to the news where he appears with the new cast member.

As if that were not enough, the 90-year-old diva will be in charge of none other than the protagonist’s grandmother.

“It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is here to play my grandmother makes my soul smile, I am so blessed,” commented the bald man with muscles of steel.

It screamed for adrenaline

In turn, the star of “West Side Story” also gave some statements in the clip shared by Vin Diesel.

“You know? I think my old age was waiting for your invitation… Isn’t it cute? The answer is: of course I will! Not only that, but I’m so tickled that I’m going to do it,” she said, referencing the mix of nerves and excitement she’s experiencing. To finish, Moreno affirms that “it will be a lot of fun.”

The film, whose title is “Fast X”, is already in the shooting stage with a location in London and throughout it, Diesel has been in charge of appearing on social networks with some of his co-stars, such is the case of Jason Momoa and Alan Ritchson (franchise rookies), as well as Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel, veterans of the project.

It was not clear if the character of Marlon Brando’s ex-partner will be behind the wheel, but deep inside we hope so. Similarly, another who recently joined the “Fast & Furious” saga was Brie Larson.

The premiere of the tenth and penultimate film of this endless race is scheduled for May 19, 2023.