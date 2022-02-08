Rita Ora joins the cast of the prequel of Beauty and the Beast

The cast of the prequel de The beauty and the Beast it is getting bigger and bigger. As reported Varietyit seems that too Rita Ora landed a part in the Disney television series. Composed of eight episodes, the miniseries with a musical imprint is preparing to create a show with the complicity of Luke Evans And Josh Gad who reprise the roles of live action playing respectively Gaston and LeFou. Impossible to forget the success of the live action film de The beauty and the Beastreleased in 2017 starring Emma Watson. And, riding the wave of that success, Disney didn’t want to abandon Gaston and LeFou by giving them an entire prequel television series.

The beauty and the BeastRita Ora in the prequel TV series

At the moment Disney has not explained what the plot will be in the detail of the prequel de The beauty and the Beast. However, we know that the intent is to follow Gaston and LeFou in an adventure that precedes the events of the original film and which is linked to LeFou’s sister, who Tilly. To make the TV series even more interesting is the involvement of two important directors, such as Edward Kitsis And Adam Horowitzwho have already worked with the world of fairy tales on TV making Once Upon A Timein Italy also translated as Once upon a time. Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, also appears as co-showrunner on the TV series, a project that currently does not yet have an official title.

But which character was he entrusted to Rita Ora? The singer, who has always shown a penchant for show business, will play a fugitive with surprising skill who holds a dangerous secret that could affect the whole kingdom. After the official announcement of Varietyalso Rita Ora published a post via Instagram: “I can no longer keep the secret! Can’t wait to join the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series! As a child I remember seeing this movie with my family over and over and I immediately fell in love with the music and the characters. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined entering this fairytale world. To everyone who helped make this happen, I will always be grateful“.

In the cast of the prequel TV series de The beauty and the Beast also appear Briana Middleton who will play LeFou’s sister TIlly. Jelani Alladin instead it will be Jean-Michel and Fra Free will play Prince Benoit Berlioz. In addition to having not yet specified a title or a more defined plot, Disney has not even announced a possible release date, but we know that the TV series is destined for the streaming platform.

