Rival Ethereum blockchains are starting to have problems

Ethereum is still dominating the cryptocurrency market, but the blockchain competitors have grown rapidly in recent months.

According to a relationship published by Electric Capital in January, “ Polkadot, Solana, NEAR, BSC, Avalanche and Terra they are growing faster than Ethereum has at similar times in its history“.

But despite the hugely successful appearance on the outside, many of these rivals are starting to have problems that could be a disaster if not addressed early.

Solana’s $ 326 million Wormhole exploit and blockchain congestion

Solana, one of Ethereum’s most popular rivals who has often been referred to as the “Ethereum killer” throughout 2021, recently lost $ 326 million after attackers took advantage of an exploit on Wormhole, which is a popular bridge. between the Solana and Ethereum blockchains.

This exploit allowed hackers to steal over 120,000 wETHs by tricking a series of smart contracts on Solana to digitally “sign” an illicit transaction.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Solana has received bad publicity.

Over the past couple of months, Solana has struggled heavily with congestion on its blockchain as it has become overload of interruptions . People are left to answer the question of whether this is progress or not.

Cardano was involved in the conflict with CardStarter and SundaeSwap

Meanwhile, Cardano, a public blockchain platform designed to enhance Ethereum’s current infrastructure, has been dragged into the drama with two startup projects.

The leaders of CardStarter and SundaeSwap have been fighting over a marketing deal that has gone wrong. Each accuses the other of failing to keep promises and verbal commitment.

The conflict got so out of hand that Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson told both teams of “give yourself a shit“in a public video on YouTube.

Understandably, this conflict has dented Cardano’s reputation, and this is likely to have long-term implications.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news for Ethereum’s rival blockchains

Despite the mess made by Solana and Caradno, there is not only bad news for all of Ethereum’s rivals.

Polkadot is an example of a project that is thriving. Having recently emerged as the blockchain network with the smallest carbon footprint the platform has allocated 21 million dollars for the development of the ecosystem and the Web3.

This finding that Polkadot has the smallest carbon footprint is particularly important, as the carbon footprint of crypto technology has become one of the most significant issues within the industry in recent years.

For context, research has shown that Polkadot’s annual carbon emissions are equivalent to approximately five business-class air travel between Munich and San Francisco.

Cardano’s annual carbon emissions are equivalent to 284 business-class air travel per year.

Meanwhile, Solana ranks last among Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies. You have a huge carbon footprint that equates to more than 934 business-class air travel per year – ouch!

It was also recently announced that the Encointer will operate on the Kusama network – a Polkadot test network. Encointer combines the ideas of sovereign money, demurrage and local community currencies and applies blockchain technology to create the local money of tomorrow. The platform will aim to improve financial inclusion by targeting local regions in emerging and developing countries.

All of this is great news for Polkadot, whose ultimate goal is to become “the blockchain of blockchains“

To be successful, rival Ethereum blockchains will need to look to the future

Since the Ethereum platform was launched in 2015, our priorities have changed dramatically. Blockchain is no longer a new idea, and the rise of the Web3 has shown it is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

If platforms are to be successful, they will need to find a way to incorporate the things users care about most into their platforms. Financial inclusiveness and reducing carbon emissions are just the beginning – but Polkadot’s success proves they are working.

_______

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from key players in the crypto industry and is not part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN