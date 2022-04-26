Rivaldo: “Díaz will be decisive in the Champions League semi-finals”

This Wednesday from 2 in the afternoon, Liverpool will seek Anfield to take the first step to qualify for the Champions League final. The English team will face Villarreal who left Bayern Munich on the way. For Rivaldo, the presence of the Colombian will be key to reaching the final that will be played on May 28 in France.

“Díaz puts his quality at the service of the team”, assured Van Dijk in the preview of this Wednesday’s match. The importance of the Colombian in the team has been essential to oxygenate the attack and give the coach more alternatives. For Rivaldo, ambassador of Betfair, the role that Luis will play will be definitive against the Spanish.

“Given the way he plays and the confidence he has shown since joining the team, I am sure he will play a decisive role in the Champions League semi-finals. He is a great player and you can expect everything from him to lead Liverpool along with the rest of that star squad to a long-awaited final”.

The 25-year-old winger has played 18 games since arriving at Anfield at the end of January, has scored 4 goals, one of them in the Champions League (against Benfica) and has 4 assists.

Although for Rivaldo, Liverpool is a candidate to reach the final, the team that he considers has more options to win the title is Guardiola’s City, team with which Klopp’s fight to stay with the Premier this season.

“Looking at the squads, I would say that Man City is the favourite, however, you have to see that Real Madrid have a lot of experience in this tournament. In addition, they have a very experienced coach who has won the Champions League for different clubs. Madrid have even shown their class by eliminating PSG and Chelsea, making it difficult to decide on a favourite. But just looking at the players one by one, I would put City at an advantage.”.