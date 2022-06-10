Rivaldo names player who ‘will be very focused’ to lead Brazil to glory in Qatar

Former Brazil international Rivaldo believes the time has come for Neymar Jr. to put in a great performance at the World Cup in Qatar this year.

The South American giants are aiming to win the biggest international football tournament since Rivaldo’s side became world champions in 2002.

Rivaldo, a former FC Barcelona and AC Milan striker, was 30 at the time, the same age as Neymar today. The legendary striker believes the PSG superstar can lead his country to become world champions later this year.

In an interview with Betfair, Rivaldo said:

“Neymar could play his last World Cup; he is totally focused on bringing the Cup.

At 30, Neymar is the right age to stage a superb World Cup and lead Brazil to glory for the first time since my teammates and I won it in Japan 20 years ago. »

He added :

“I was also 30 in 2002 and this is a stage in your career where you still have your best physical conditions and a lot of experience.

So I think Neymar will be very focused on his mission to win a sixth World Cup for Brazil.

He might wonder if this is his last World Cup and it might boost his will to succeed and etch his name in Brazilian football history. »

