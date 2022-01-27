Rivals avoid all (almost) here is the Alfa Romeo Tonale ready for its debut – News

In the C segment of SUVs, Alfa Romeo Tonale has few rivals, if you appreciate the style of the brand and don’t want to exaggerate in performance. Soon the debut with pre-orders and a price list to discover. Dashboard and headlight video preview

ORrmai Alfa Romeo Tonale is no longer talked about too much, given that the substance arrives after the chatter. The beautiful, because it really is beautiful, The Italian C-SUV is ready to downsize every rival in its segment, encroaching on the top range to only give in to models that are really difficult to equate, such as the premium performers with prohibitive chivalry on our home market.

While waiting to know all the versions, electrified petrol or diesel, especially framing the Alfa Romeo Italian price list, here is the latest teaser. They show i headlights with triple multifunction led arc, in front and the horizontal bar, behind.

Especially in the interior, the digital instrumentation, new for Alfa, with a new steering wheel and then the “choreography” for switching on and off. Even the one curated and never seen on models of the Biscione (the Mito already had it but very different …) and less applauding for a purist.

What can I say, forward Stellantis, that this Tonale is ready to take the position it deserves in the segment not only in Italy.