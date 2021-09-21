river of faithful to attend the Solemn Pontifical, the direct

A river of people in Piazza della Libertà, today, where the Solemn Pontifical in honor of our patron, San Matteo. The celebration on the day dedicated to the Apostle who protects Salerno, therefore, was hosted in the square inaugurated yesterday by the Governor Vincenzo De Luca who, for the first time, in front of a crowded audience, was unable to hold back the emotion for that ribbon-cutting expected for 15 years. And the president of Campania, accompanied by his partner, is among the first to arrive, on today’s important anniversary. In the audience, among the authorities, the Quaestor Maurizio Ficarra, the Prefect Francesco Russo, the mayor Vincenzo Napoli, the regional councilor Franco Picarone, the president of the Province Michele Strianese, the deputy Enzo Fasano, the councilor Eva Avossa and several first citizens of the province. “The Salerno community gathers around San Matteo. – said the mayor of Naples – A sober and exciting ceremony in the wonderful Piazza della Libertà. Thanks to the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and to His Excellency Mons. Andrea Bellandi, for the message of unity for the common good with the blessing of our Patron Saint. Long live Salerno, Long live San Matteo “.

Despite the Covid, no Salerno has intended to give up celebrating San Matteo: countless faithful who queued, equipped with green pass, to be able to attend the celebration presided over by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy Father. As already announced, the places available for citizens, 5 thousand in total (after the increase announced during the day), were occupied in order of arrival, until exhaustion. Furthermore, to allow everyone to participate, albeit at a distance, in the Solemn Pontifical, the Municipality of Salerno broadcast the live broadcast of the celebration.



Cardinal Parolin has reached the altar with Archbishop Andrea Bellandi and the other bishops of Campania. “We welcome you in the splendid scenery of the Gulf of Salerno. – said His Excellency Bellandi addressing the Secretary of State of the Holy Father – Thank you for being here with us. Always carry us in your heart and in your prayers. And bring the affectionate greetings of all of us to the Holy Father ”.

Following the Solemn Pontifical directly from home, looking out from their balconies and windows, some families residing in the apartments of the Crescent.

During the Pontifical, Port operators they paid homage to St. Matthew by sounding the sirens of the boats, to pay homage to the patron saint.

Parolin thanked Salerno for the welcome and recalled the bond of fidelity that our city has preserved over the years with Rome and with the Holy See. He also announced that, on 21 September 1953, Pope Francescor he had a vocation by deciding to dedicate himself to the Lord and to the Church. And, again, after quoting a poem by Alfonso Gatto who invited everyone to humility, he said that in Salerno, in the ’30s, the engineer Monterisi admonished those who said “It has always been done this way”. A dangerous phrase, the latter, which does not allow us to accept Mercy. The hope for the people of Salerno, therefore, is that, like Matthew, they open up to the encounter with Jesus, without denying their past, but choosing to follow the Good, revolutionizing their lives.

Evening falls and the colors change in the square: suggestions and meditation among the faithful, with the musical intervals of the archdiocese choir. To support the coordination of the celebration, also Peppe Iannicelli of the staff of Governor De Luca.

At 7.40 pm, the conclusion of the ceremony and the solemn blessing of the Cardinal who assured him that he will bring the greetings of our community to the Holy Father. A celebration felt by all the people of Salerno, present in the square and present at a distance, but with the heart.