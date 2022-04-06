River Plate summons Colombian Flabián Londoño for debut in Copa Libertadores vs Alianza Lima | Colombians Abroad

This Wednesday, at 7:00 pm (Colombian time), River Plate will play against Alianza Lima at the National Stadium in Peru, in its premiere for Copa Libertadores 2022. The coach Marcelo Gallardo gave a boost to the Colombian striker Flabián Londoño, who shines with the Reserve and keeps the fans excited with his goals. The ‘9’ was summoned for the first time and hopes to be in the plans to debut.

The presence of the Antioquian, who reached the millionaire cast in 2018, occurred after Braian Romero’s ankle injury. The ‘Muñeco’, who follows the Colombian’s footsteps very closely and who has even brought him closer to several training sessions with the first team, decided to give him his first call-up, acknowledging his good work as a Reserve scorer.

The River fans are hallucinating with the appearance of Flabián in the squad list against Alianza Lima, and they have let it be known on social networks. They have a lot of faith in the Colombian ‘9’ and hope that the debut will be made by those who many compare to the ‘Tigre’ Falcao García.

The Olé newspaper highlighted that the 21-year-old Colombian is opening a door to secure himself once and for all in the first team, taking into account that Julián Álvarez is the only undisputed striker in Gallardo’s squad and that Matías Suárez barely returns to have rhythm

It should be remembered that Londoño, cousin of former soccer player Gerardo Bedoya, has a contract with River until December 2024. The previous year he was part of the “good faith” list for Libertadores 2021 but did not have a chance.

In addition to Flabián, the Colombian ’10’ Juan Fernando Quintero is also part of the 24 summoned by Gallardo to play in Lima.