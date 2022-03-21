River Plate vs. Boca Juniors – Match Report – March 20, 2022

Boca Juniors won 0-1 tonight against River Plate with a solitary goal from Colombian Sebastián Villa in a new edition of the Superclásico of Argentine soccer, a duel valid for the seventh day of the Professional League Cup.

In an intense match played before more than 70,000 spectators at the Monumental stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, Boca Juniors achieved a cathartic victory with an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Agustín Rossi.

With the victory, Boca reached the leadership of Zone B with 14 points along with Estudiantes de La Plata, while River added its second setback in the competition to finish third in Zone A with 13 points, two behind the leader Racing Club.

The match had a first half with a wide dominance of the premises that had in Julián Álvarez his unbalancing player who had two clear options to open the scoring but found goalkeeper Rossi as a great standard to keep the score at zero.

Boca found themselves tied up and unable to bet on the speed of Villa and the offensive reference of Darío Benedetto, who returned to play after three days without activity due to injury.

The duo of central markers of the visit made up of Marcos Rojo and the Peruvian Carlos Zambrano, plus their compatriot Luis Advíncula suffered during the entire first stage the offensive vocation of River with Esequiel Barco as manager of the offensive actions of a local that was impatient for unable to open bookmark

In the complement, Sebastián Battaglia had to rotate the bench with the entry of Nicolás Figal and Luis Vázquez for Advíncula and Benedetto, and found a combination to bring danger to the goal defended by Franco Armani.

In the 52nd minute, an inaccuracy between Leandro González Pírez and Armani led to a steal of the ball by Villa who, with a precise dribble, managed to get rid of the presence of the rival goalkeeper and define with an empty goal.

River opted to seek a tie but Agustín Rossi’s figure emerged again to prevent the fall of his fence three times and the consequent tie on the scoreboard, the clearest being a free kick by Juan Fernando Quintero and a header by the admitted Palavecino that Boca’s goalkeeper took over the crossbar.

The end determined the celebration of Boca that stringed together two consecutive wins as a visitor (the previous one against Estudiantes in La Plata) and the sadness of a River that accumulated its second defeat in the tournament.

The interzonal date also marked the away victory of Racing by 1-2 against Independiente, the triumph of Newell’s Old Boys at home by 0-1 against Rosario Central, and the victories of Banfield and Tigre against Lanús (0-1) and Plantense (4-0), respectively in the classics of the South and North of Greater Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, the remaining crosses between classic rivals ended in a draw: Colón and Unión from Santa Fe without goals, as well as the Buenos Aires match between San Lorenzo and Huracán, while Gimnasia and Estudiantes from La Plata ended 1-1.