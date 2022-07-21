Rivera Cardona joins MMM

The former executive director of the Health Insurance Administration (ASES) and the Life Insurance Cooperative (Cosvi), Ricardo Rivera Cardona, will take the reins of Medicare y Mucho Más (MMM) and MMM MultiHealth, after last month , its current president Orlando González will also be in charge of Anthem Inc.’s operations in the eastern United States.

Rivera Cardona will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of both health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and will report to González.

Anthem bought MMM’s operations in Puerto Rico last year and last March, its shareholders authorized the transformation of the corporate identity of the health organization to Elevance Inc.

“We have found in Ricardo the ideal person to continue the successful trajectory of the MMM medical plans into the future and to continue innovating in the field of health for our older adults in the Medicare Advantage segment and providing the best care to the beneficiaries of the Vital plan. ”, Gonzaléz indicated in a written statement announcing the appointment of Rivera Cardona.

After directing the Industrial Development Company, Rivera Cardona developed a career in the health sector, which included directing ASES and Cosvi.

Before the appointment at MMM, Rivera Cardona worked for Refulgent Strategies, a consulting company for health organizations in New York, whose client portfolio represents over $12.5 billion in premiums.

Rivera Cardona holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in engineering management from Cornell University and another master’s degree in health services administration from Columbia University. She is a member of the Aspen Institute’s Health Innovator Fellowship and the Aspen Global Leadership Network. He was most recently named to the NY State Health Insurance Administrative Simplification Workgroup in 2020 by former NY Governor Chris Cuomo and to the NY State Medicaid Managed Care Advisory Review Panel in 2021 by Governor Kathy Hochul.