River’s former defender complained because they did not wait for him to take the photo

Several former River players were present in Nuñez to see the Millionaire against Atlético Tucumán and then joked on Instagram about the match.

River’s boring 0-0 draw against Atlético Tucumán at the Monumental included the presence of three ex-club players who are much loved by fans: Lucas Alario, Lucas Martinez Quarta and Exequiel Palacios. With the European leagues finished and in full vacation, the former Millionaire footballers took advantage of the break to be present in Nuñez, greet their former teammates and enjoy the match of the Greatest, which unfortunately did not provide a great show.

Alario, Martínez Quarta and Palacios encouraged River from the presidential box located in the San Martín Alta, which was also attended by hockey player Agustina Albertario (Alario’s girlfriend), former volleyball player Hugo Conte, actress and singer Natalie Pérez, actor Marcelo De Bellis and Guillermo Nicolás, Argentine ambassador to Qatar. In addition, Chino Martínez Quarta was accompanied by River’s number one fan: his little son Bautista.

After the game, Palacios uploaded a photo with Enzo Pérez, Maidana, Pinola and Zuculini in the locker room. PIt seems that they forgot Martínez Quarta and Chino let them know his “anger” in the publication that Pala uploaded to his Instagram account: “Ah, thanks for waiting for me to leave”put the former defender of the Millionaire, who currently plays for Fiorentina in Italy, as a joke.

For his part, Alario uploaded a photo of the Monumental and wrote “Thank you”, referring to the invitation he received to see the meeting. His image in the box captured by the broadcast of the game was the one that drove the fans crazy, because of the mark he left on the club, what it means for the people and above all because of the dream they have of him returning.

The chicana from Martínez Quarta to Palacios