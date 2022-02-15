Rivers stuffed with drugs: anti-diabetic in the Tiber

If we evaluate people’s health and lifestyle based on the type of medications present in the rivers near which they live, we can conclude that perhaps in Rome they exaggerate with carbonara. In the waters of the Tiber in fact there is a high concentration of antihyperglycemic, 500 nanograms per liter. It is inevitable to think that there are so many Romans afflicted by diabetes. While in Vienna, in the Danube as well as in Budapest and Belgrade cities crossed by the same river – anticonvulsants are the most common drugs with a concentration equal to 3,100 nanograms per liter.

Rivers stuffed with drugs

Anticonvulsants are used for seizures, but also as mood stabilizers. While in London the waters of the Thames are particularly full of caffeine, nicotine and cotinine (2,510 nanograms per liter).

MOLECULES IN FREEDOM

A group of researchers from the University of York scoured the main rivers of the world in search of pharmaceutical molecules, in a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Well, the scholars have found the presence of 61 drugs in 258 different watercourses. The absolute record goes to La Paz: in the waters of the Choqueyapu River, the watercourse that crosses the Bolivian capital, there is an extraordinary concentration of analgesics. More precisely, there are 65,700 nanograms per liter of drugs that we generally use to relieve pain and inflammation. In addition to pain relievers, the river that flows through La Paz has the highest concentration of hyperglycemic drugs in the world: 25,700 nanograms per liter.

Expo2030, the plan for East Rome: transport, hi-tech and redevelopment of the Aniene

While as regards antibiotics, the river that has the highest concentration in the world is the Ruzizi in the stretch that runs through the city of Bukavu, on the border between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The river which holds the world record for the concentration of anticonvulsants, on the other hand, is the Manzanarre which crosses the capital of Spain, Madrid, with 8,160 nanograms per liter, while the world record of antidepressants belongs to Tübingen, the German city crossed by the Neckar river. in whose waters 1,760 nanograms per liter of this particular type of drug were detected, evidently widely used by citizens.

In the waters of the Neckar, researchers also found another record concentration, that for contraceptives (5,910 nanograms per liter). The waters of the Nairobi river, which crosses the homonymous capital of Kenya, are instead full of antihistamines (19,600 anograms per liter) while those of the Auasc river in Addis Ababa have the world record for the concentration of caffeine, nicotine and cotine (36,500 anograms per liter). liter). The small Alexander River that flows north of Netanya, in Israel, has the highest concentration of beta-blockers, the drugs used to control blood pressure (1,810 nanograms per liter).

As in the Tiber, high concentrations of anti-hyperglycemic agents (471 nanograms per liter) have also been found in the Seine. But it is certainly in the Rhine, in Frankfurt, where the highest concentrations of these drugs have been found, i.e. 751 nanograms per liter. In short, the study, conducted as part of the Global Monitoring of Pharmaceuticals Project, which monitors all the rivers in the world, shows that in over a quarter of the locations studied, the presence of potentially toxic drugs reached worrying and potentially toxic levels.