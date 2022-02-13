Rivian: billionaire Soros invests $ 2 billion in electric car

The electric car represents a good investment in view of an energy transition which, even if it harbors implications that are certainly not negligible, stands out on the horizon. An evaluation that even investors with heavy portfolios have made, the latest in order of time is the billionaire George Soros who bought 20 million shares of Rivian Automotive, an American startup that aims to produce pick-ups and vans. To be precise, 19,835,761 shares, for a value of approximately 2 billion dollars, making Soros Fund Management one of the most important investors of the company, which has recently started deliveries of the R1T pick-up and which has an order in its stomach. than 100,000 electric vans for Amazon. The e-commerce giant has also invested in Rivian, today holding 20% ​​of the startup based in Irvine, California, which will have to compete with the giants of the auto sector.