Rivian: billionaire Soros invests $ 2 billion in electric car

The electric car represents a good investment in view of an energy transition which, even if it harbors implications that are certainly not negligible, stands out on the horizon. An evaluation that even investors with heavy portfolios have made, the latest in order of time is the billionaire George Soros who bought 20 million shares of Rivian Automotive, an American startup that aims to produce pick-ups and vans. To be precise, 19,835,761 shares, for a value of approximately 2 billion dollars, making Soros Fund Management one of the most important investors of the company, which has recently started deliveries of the R1T pick-up and which has an order in its stomach. than 100,000 electric vans for Amazon. The e-commerce giant has also invested in Rivian, today holding 20% of the startup based in Irvine, California, which will have to compete with the giants of the auto sector.
A pick-up and an SUV to challenge the competition
Rivian was born in 12009 as a starup specializing in automotive technology and has manufacturing facilities in Plymouth, Michigan, Normal, Illinois and San Jose, as well as its Irvine office. In 2017 it announced its willingness to try its hand at the production of an SUV and an electric pick-up on a platform that can also be adapted to future models. The R1T was born precisely on these specifications, 5.54 meters long – like the rivals Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma – with a premium finish level and 400, 700 and 750 HP engines, powered by 80, 135 and 180 batteries. kW. The closed version with SUV body was baptized R1S.
