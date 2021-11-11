Rivian, debut with a bang on the stock market: overtake Ford and GM

There Rivian debuts with a bang on the Nasdaq in New York: Wednesday 10 November, the shares entered trading at a price of 106.76 dollars, 36.9% more than the 78 dollars of the placement value, and then closed the session at $ 100.73 (+ 29.1%). The listing – the highest IPO of the year and among the 10 highest ever – thus proved to be a success for the startup, with yet another demonstration of the strong interest of the capital market for a company considered, together with Lucid, among the best candidates to become the next Tesla.

Collection and evaluations. On the other hand, the interest was evident immediately with the purchase of at least 5 billion dollars of shares by some key investors, including Amazon, already owner of the 20% of the capital, and financial giants such as Blackstone and Soros Fund. Also, during the bidding process, high demands led to placing 153 million titles above the indicative fork ranging first between $ 57 and $ 62 and then between $ 72 and $ 74. The company, led by RJ Scaringe and participated by Ford with 5% of the capital, he thus raised 11.9 billion dollars, but could collect other proceeds by exercising the “greenshoe” option on an additional 22.95 million shares. Rivian managed to pull off a valuation of $ 76.4 billion, nearly 3 times i 27.6 billion reached in January with a round of financing of 2.65 billion and just under the 80 billion target indicated at the start of the listing process in August, but at the debut price, corresponding to a capitalization of approximately 93 billion, it exceeded 80 billion about Ford and more than 86 billion from General Motors.

A long way. Rivian, which has relied on the main Wall Street investment banks (Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jp Morgan) and 20 other intermediaries for its IPO, obviously has a long way to go to compete with the Detroit Bigs or the Tesla. Founded by Scaringe in 2009, it unveiled the first prototypes in 2018 and started production of its first electric vehicle, the R1T pickup, towards the middle of last September starting deliveries about ten days later (only 156 copies had been delivered at the end of October). For this year, the Normal (Illinois) plant is expected to produce no more than 1,200 vehicles, but Rivian expects to reach 150,000 within two years and at least 1 million by 2030. This will be the capital raised with the IPO. to finance the increase in capacity of the plant and an expansion strategy that includes the construction of another three plants: investments of 5 billion dollars are planned for a second site in Texas and a third factory in China is being studied and a fourth in a country between Holland, Germany and England.

Heavy losses. In any case, as happened in the past with Tesla, the expansion of the activities and the related cash absorption will not allow the company to record profits in the short term. The most recent financial results show this: in the first half of 2021 the company lost 994 million dollars, just under the red of 1.02 billion of the whole of 2020, while the third quarter should show a loss of 1.28 billion. due to the charges for starting production of the R1T. In any case, Rivian can so far count on over 55,000 reservations for the pickup and for the R1S SUV (deliveries will begin in December) and about 100 thousand freight vans ordered from Amazon.