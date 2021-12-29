Rivian electric vans for Amazon – here’s one on video

Amazon and Rivian they presented the line about a year ago electric vans used for deliveries. One has now been spotted near Woodhaven, a small town south of Detroit, Michigan, as testified on this one Twitter profile.

The Rivian van for Amazon up to now it has only been shown in pre-established contexts, in fairs or routes created specifically for testing purposes. Live, judging by the impressions of MissGoElectric author of the video, it seems much larger than the concepts. You saw the van while it was in one EVgo charging station.

Look what I just spotted! TO @Rivian @amazon Van charging at a (rather rusty 😅) @evgonetwork station in Woodhaven, Michigan 👀 So cool to see one in person !! It’s so big 😳 pic.twitter.com/Yov3CFQ2uh – MissGoElectric (@MissGoElectric) December 22, 2021

Amazon’s new electric vehicles boast a latest generation sensor system, road and driving assistance functions and a large windshield to maximize visibility for the driver. On the outside of the vehicle there is a camera system connected to a digital display inside the passenger compartment that allows the driver to have an external 360 view. Couriers can also make use of Alexa to access by voice information about the route to be traveled and the latest updates on the weather situation.

Amazon uses a fairly large array of vehicles in the United States with different characteristics for their deliveries: from traditional full-size cargo vans to vans with a similar appearance to those that are normally used for removals. That said, Rivian could have opted for a smaller vehicle, in order to increase the range (remember that the van has fully electric propulsion) but instead not only has it abounded in size, but it has given a unique design to this vehicle.