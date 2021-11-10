Rivian, Ipo record. Before the opening hypothesis of capitalization of 100 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rivian Automotive, the manufacturer of electric pickups, SUVs, and vans with a 20% stake by Amazon and 13% by Ford, valued the shares in its initial public offering at $ 78 each, to raise about 11.9. billions of dollars. This is a record price for an electric vehicle manufacturer, according to Bloomberg; and the collection of $ 11.9 billion is the sixth largest ever on the US market.

But pre-opening rumors say the stock could jump immediately to $ 120, a jump of more than 50%, which would ensure the small Irvine-based automaker (for now it is based on a single production plant in Illinois, although it plans to open in Great Britain and Texas) a capitalization of 100 billion dollars. Rivian would be sixth overall in the global market cap ranking, ahead of GM, Ford, Bmw, Stellantis, Ferrari and the three Chinese electric startups Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Behind it also Lucid, the American company controlled by a Saudi fund that from 2024 will produce directly in the Kingdom.

The IPO goes on stage when Rivian delivered its first R1T pickups (costing as low as $ 67,500 and are direct competitors to the Ford F150 Lightning on sale from 2022), mainly to its own employees, just a couple of months ago. It will only produce approximately 1,200 units by the end of the year at its Normal, Illinois facility. Some of these units, a few dozen, will be R1S SUVs with a base price of $ 75,500. The autonomy of these vehicles will range from 505 to 643 kilometers, depending on the battery purchased. Will they sell? Great question. For now, the orders collected are over 50 thousand but, according to some analysts, the expectations for the sales of such large vehicles of 70 thousand dollars are not very high volumes.

The company, which lost nearly $ 1 billion in the first half of the year, estimates annual production will reach 150,000 vehicles at its main plant by the end of 2023. Based on the stock tally, for now, Rivian is being valued at approximately $ 76.4 billion. This compares with a $ 27.6 billion valuation after a $ 2.65 billion funding round in January.

The founder and CEO RJ Scaringe created the first core of what would become Rivian in 2009 in his home state of Florida. Over the years, it has attracted a wide range of supporters. Up to $ 5 billion in IPO shares will be purchased by investors including Amazon, T. Rowe Price, Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton, Capital Research Global Investors, D1 Capital, Third Point Investors, Blackstone Inc., Dragoneer Investment Group and Soros Funds .