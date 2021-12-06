Rivian is the new Tesla: race between England and Holland for the European plant

Rivian he is now having to manage the delays due to the pandemic, with the first deliveries of his electric pick-up made with the dropper. However, the company has always had the confidence of investors and analysts, thanks also to the large investments of Amazon And Ford.

For this reason, despite the delays, there is already talk ofEuropean expansion announced some time ago, and of a possible location for a plant in our latitudes. In the summer, there was much talk of an agreement with the British government for a factory near Bristol, which has now been considerably cooled.

This is for the inclusion in the negotiation of theHolland, as confirmed by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, which has a very interesting card on its side. This is the production center of VDL Nedcar, a contractor who currently works for BMW, producing the X1 and some Minis, but with contracts expiring in 2023. Rivian could take control of the entire business unit of VDL Groep, including the already experienced 4,500 workers.

The plant was already the object of attention of another start-up, Canoo, which now claims to have taken off, while on the part of VDL it seems that the agreement is still in place. In the event that Rivian only goes to use the lines currently occupied for BMW vehicles, there could be two different US companies in the factories in the province of Limburg.

But England does not give up, and according to sources familiar with the facts, it seems that the prime minister Boris Johnson wrote a letter to RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, to persuade him to choose his country. The Bristol campus investment for Rivian would be completely different. To date there is no well established factory (as there is in the Netherlands) and Scaringe should put 1.17 billion euros on the plate to build everything from scratch. Johnson therefore, according to the sources, would be willing to propose an agreement with a package of specially designed tax reliefs, using a Special Development Order (SDO), a legal tool used very rarely, to allow rapid planning decisions. The race is very open.