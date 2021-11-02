Rivian on record $ 8.3 billion IPO. Amazon orders 100,000 vans

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rivian Automotive Inc., the Amazon-owned electric truck, van and SUV manufacturer, expects to raise up to $ 8.37 billion at the next IPO. A listing that would eclipse that of China’s XPeng in June as the largest ever for an electric vehicle manufacturer. XPeng, in fact, raised about $ 2 billion) including so-called greenshoe shares in its Hong Kong listing.

Record-breaking evaluation

Rivian aims for an overall valuation of over 53 billion dollars – a goal that would bring the US manufacturer close to competitor Honda Motor and above the value of Ferrari – but there are those who go so far as to hypothesize a capitalization of around 80 billion: at that point would surpass even General Motors. The company said it plans to market 135 million shares for between $ 57 and $ 62 each. Hers would be the third largest initial public offering in the past decade in the United States. Only three other companies – as Reuters recalls – have raised more than $ 8 billion since 2011, according to data from Dealogic: Alibaba raised a record $ 25 billion in 2014, Meta Platforms raised $ 16 billion in 2012, while Uber earned. 8.1 billion dollars in 2019.

One billion losses in the first half

Since last year, electric vehicle companies have established themselves as some of the most interesting investments, especially among Spac investors looking for the next Tesla.

Founded in 2009 as Mainstream Motors by RJ Scaringe, the company changed its name to Rivian in 2011, deriving from “Indian River” in Florida, a place frequented by Scaringe as a young man.

The startup has invested heavily in increasing production, including for its all-electric R1T pickup, launched in September, beating competition from Tesla, General Motors and Ford. It must be said that the company reported nearly $ 1 billion in losses in the first half of this year, and in September it had approximately 48,390 pre-orders for its R1S pickups and SUVs in the US and Canada.