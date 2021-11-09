Rivian opens orders for its electric vans. But wasn’t that an Amazon exclusive?

Rivian the electric vehicle startup that will begin taking orders for its electric vans in 2022 and deliver them to customers in early 2023. All okay, you’ll think. Instead, this gesture calls into question Amazon’s exclusive rights to the vehicle. Rivian also stated plans to sell its R1T electric pickup, R1S electric SUV as well as a fleet management platform called FleetOS. But that’s not all, his plans also include a new infrastructure to recharge vehicles.





The sale of electric vans a clients of commercial fleets other than Amazon it could help Rivian make a lot more money in the short term, but if it encounters a bigger question than it can produce, it may be in trouble as its ability to build large-scale vehicles has not yet been demonstrated. Amazon And Rivian were teaming up on an electric delivery van as early as 2019, with Jeff Bezos’ giant ordering 100,000 vans by 2024, withoutcount that Amazon itself recently confirmed that it owns about 20% of Rivian and that it has the exclusive rights to the delivery van for four years. So, in the light of what has been recently discovered it seems that Amazon’s bulky presence could be very good in Rivian’s short term but also to be able to clip its wings in the long term.





Rivian, for its part, continues to offer its electric vehicles through an online fleet configurator to plan and place the order, specifying that the orders will start in 2022 and that deliveries They should be coming early 2023. For now, there are no comments from Amazon that could cancel the exclusivity period with Rivian. There is to underline that if Amazon did not order 10,000 Rivian vans in the two years following their production, it should reimburse all costs and the exclusivity period would be canceled. The same is true if Amazon terminates its deal with Rivian before ordering all of the promised 100,000 vans.



