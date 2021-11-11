Rivian raised $ 11.9 billion in the expanded IPO

Rivian Automotive Inc, an electric vehicle manufacturer backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) e Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Tuesday set the stock price for its highly anticipated initial public offering at $ 78 – well above its previous expectations – raising $ 11.93 billion, regulatory documents show.

What happened

Rivian initially aimed to sell the stock in the $ 57- $ 62 range, which it increased to $ 72-74 per share on Friday.

Additionally, Rivian has increased the option to purchase an additional 20.7 million shares by underwriters, which could translate into additional $ 1.61 billion in funding.

On Wednesday, the startup will list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq under the stock symbol ‘RIVN’.

Increase in orders and quotation plans

Rivian has increased its capacity and burned money, although it accelerates to go public at an estimated valuation of $ 77 billion: in the first six months of 2021 the company reported a net loss of $ 994 million, compared to a loss of 377 million euro recorded in the same period of the previous year.

For the quarter ended September 30, the electric vehicle manufacturer expects to post a maximum net loss of $ 1.28 billion due to increased costs associated with the start of production of the R1T and R1S vehicle programs.

Rivian is reportedly investing at least $ 5 billion to build a second electric car factory near Fort Worth, Texas; the production facility, called ‘Project Terra’, will have an annual capacity of 200,000 electric vehicles and is expected to create at least 7,500 jobs by 2027.

Rivian, which raised $ 10.5 billion from its backers, said as of Oct.31 that it had registered approximately 55,400 pre-orders for R1T and R1S in the United States and Canada.

The company said it aims to fill its pre-order backlog by the end of 2023.

Rivian said it produced 180 R1Ts and delivered 156 R1Ts in October, and by the end of the year it aims to produce around 1,200 R1Ts and 25 R1Ss and to deliver around 1,000 R1Ts and 15 R1Ss.

Rivian expects to have up to $ 5.15 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 to finance its growth.

Price movement

Amazon shares closed + 2.50% at $ 3,576.2 on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Rivian