Rivian, the record price of the US startup of electric vehicles (between Amazon and Ford partners) – Corriere.it

Electricity fever on the stock exchange. Starting with Rivian Automotive, the American startup that produces electric vehicles, trucks and vans owned by Ford (with a share of approximately 12%) and Amazon (with a share of 20%) which is preparing to land on Wall Street. The company is aiming for a valuation that could even exceed $ 60 billion. According to American media reports, including the Wall Street Journal, Rivian aims to sell its shares at a value between 57 and 62 dollars each, raising a total between 8.5 and 9.6 billion dollars. The roadshow begins today and, according to forecasts, the shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market next week.

As an unlisted company, Rivian has received approximately $ 10.5 billion in funding since 2019 from investors such as Cox Enterprises, as well as Ford and Amazon. According to rumors, a round of financing concluded in January brought the value of the company to 27.6 billion. But now, a $ 60 billion valuation would allow Rivian to overtake Honda Motor, which is worth about $ 53 billion, and to tail Ford (about $ 71.6 billion).



In the documentation presented, Rivian, which has experienced losses in the past and has only recently begun to generate revenue, said deliveries of the first vehicles have begun and generated limited revenue in the three months to 30 September. But Rivian is not the only electricity company to debut on the stock exchange. In fact, since last year, companies in this sector have established themselves as some of the most interesting investments and have multiplied the initial public offerings of automotive companies focused on electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. In the three-year period 2018-2020, there were 11 IPOs with electric vehicles as protagonists, a trend that does not seem willing to stop in the coming years.

Source link