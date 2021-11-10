Rivian, with a record IPO of $ 78 per share, is aiming for a valuation of $ 76 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rivian Automotive, the manufacturer of electric pickups, SUVs, and vans with a 20% stake in Amazon, valued the shares in its initial public offering at $ 78 each, to raise about $ 11.9 billion. This is a record price for an electric vehicle manufacturer, according to Bloomberg; and the $ 11.9 billion collection is the sixth largest ever on a US exchange.

The IPO comes when Rivian delivered its first vehicles, mostly to its own employees, just a couple of months ago. It will only produce approximately 1,200 units by the end of the year at its Normal, Illinois facility. The company, which lost nearly $ 1 billion in the first half of the year, estimates annual production will reach 150,000 vehicles at its main plant by the end of 2023. Based on the stock tally, Rivian is being valued at approximately $ 76.4 billion. This compares with a $ 27.6 billion valuation after a $ 2.65 billion funding round in January.

The founder and CEO RJ Scaringe created the first core of what would become Rivian in 2009 in his home state of Florida. Over the years, it has attracted a wide range of supporters. Up to $ 5 billion in IPO shares will be purchased by investors including Amazon, T. Rowe Price, Coatue Management, Franklin Templeton, Capital Research Global Investors, D1 Capital, Third Point Investors, Blackstone Inc., Dragoneer Investment Group and Soros Funds .

Rivian had a net loss of $ 994 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with a deficit of $ 377 million a year earlier, according to its documents. Rivian is expected to post a quarterly net loss of a whopping $ 1.28 billion due to the costs associated with starting production of the R1T. Rivian plans to allocate up to 7% of its shares to eligible US customers who have placed pre-orders as of September 30th. To attract retail investors, up to 0.4% of the IPO shares will be allocated to SoFi Securities LLC’s online brokerage platform. Scaringe is expected to maintain immense influence over Rivian through a share class that gives him 10 votes per share, compared to one vote each for the shares sold in the IPO.

The offering is led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with more than 20 banks listed on the front cover of the prospectus. Rivian shares are expected to begin trading on Wednesday 10 November on the Nasdaq under the Rivn symbol.