Rizzo agrees to a two-year deal with the Yankees (report)

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo will stay with the New York Yankees after agreeing to a two-year, $32 million contract Tuesday, a person familiar with the negotiations said.
The source requested to remain anonymous, because the formalization of the agreement depends on the player passing a physical exam.
A three-time All-Star, the first baseman was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. He brought lefty hitting to an order where righties abound.
He batted .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season, including a .249 average, eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS at New York.
Rizzo also brought discipline at the plate and good fielding at first, where he has won a Gold Glove a couple of times.
The deal takes the odds out of a contract between the Yankees and former Atlanta star Freddie Freeman. It also creates uncertainty surrounding the return of 2020 American League home run champion Luke Voit, whose 2021 season was plagued by injuries.
Rizzo commented in June that he had not received a coronavirus vaccine.
“As we continue to receive more data, I will continue to educate myself more on this,” he said then.
Unless New York City changes its requirements, Rizzo will have to get vaccinated to play at Yankee Stadium. Currently, local authorities mandate that any employee in the private sector be immunized against the coronavirus.
On Tuesday morning, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge declined to directly answer a question about his vaccination status.
Uninoculated players also won’t be able to play in Toronto against the Yankees’ division rival Blue Jays due to Canadian border crossing laws.
Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo, a strikeout-prone left-handed hitter, were New York’s top acquisitions at last season’s trade deadline. Prior to those deals, DJ LeMahieu had frequently played at first base.