Rkomi beyond Sanremo 2022, the social gym opened by the singer where you pay what you can afford

Rkomi is among the artists who participated in the Sanremo 2022 Festival: the Milanese rapper in March 2020, in the Corvetto district, opened a social gym where registration is paid based on income. The goal is to offer an alternative to young and very young people.

Among the artists who participated in the Sanremo 2022 Festival there is also Mirko Manuele Martorana, the well-known Milanese rapper with the name of Rkomi. In addition to his love for music, the 27-year-old is also known for another great passion: the gym or rather Muay Thai, Thai boxing. In March 2020, during the first pandemic wave, he opened a “social gym” in his own Milan.

The social gym in Corvetto

The gym is located in via Bacchiglione 26, near the “Brenta” metro station, in the Corvetto district. In an interview with the newspaper “Il Corriere della Sera” released a few months ago, the rapper had told how Thai boxing had taught him so much and led him to music: “This is why I want to give back the good it did me”. At the age of 17, the boy – who grew up in Calvairate – left the Hospitality Institute and started working in some bars and restaurants and then went to live alone, just 18 years old. In that period he approached the Thai discipline which allowed him to have the necessary mentality to face all the challenges.

The gym where you pay based on income

The gym Sit Hanuman Sport and Culturewas born together with his friend and maestro Giacomo Bolgiana and three other boys. At the basis of this initiative, there is the idea of ​​giving all people who want to play sports and in particular to children, so as to take them away from the street, the possibility of being able to access it. For this reason, the registration fee for the courses is paid on the basis of income: “I myself started practicing Muay Thai – he told Corsera – thanks to my teacher, without paying, because I didn’t have the possibilities”. In addition to the relaxation rooms, there is a small kitchen and a room with a Play-Station, games, comics and a small library so as to provide a meeting place for all young people who feel the need.