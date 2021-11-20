Rkomi talks about herself between rap and boxing: “A social gym will save us”

«Muay Thai has given me so much and brought me to music. This is why I want to give back the good who did me ». Rkomi, born Mirko Martorana, born in 1994, has today become one of the most promising names in Italian music. Tonight at 7 pm he will be the protagonist of the third appointment with «Niente di Strange 3», the series of concerts in live streaming, conceived and conducted by Carlo Pastore and organized by Buddybank and Tidal. With him on the stage of the show, broadcast live on the Buddybank YouTube channel and on corriere.it also TY1 and Studio Murena. Rkomi has a style that combines multiple sounds and different models of inspiration. His first great passion, however, is that of the gym. Because it is in Thai boxing that he found an alternative to the street and decided to offer it to other young people, like him. In March 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, he opened a “social gym” with some friends, in via Bacchiglione 26, on the eastern outskirts of Milan, a stone’s throw from the yellow Brenta metro stop. The two training rooms, including gloves, skipping ropes, bags and tatami mats, are flanked by a small kitchen and a room with a PlayStation console, a table football, some boxed games and comics. Sit Hanuman, that is Hanuman’s disciples – this is the name of the structure – recalls those values ​​that “should distinguish our coexistence, such as compassion, ethics and generosity”, he says in an interview with the weekly magazine Sette of Corriere della Sera. The idea is to charge “the registration fee for the various courses based on income, so as to give all children the opportunity to play sports and change their mind, not to spend time on the street”.