Road accident, Davide Loizzo, young doctor from Bari, died in the USA

It comes from the United States there heartbreaking news of Davide’s death, specializing in the third year in the Urology department of the Policlinico di Bari. The young doctor from Bari Davide Loizzo, originally from Altamura (Bari), died in a car accident in America where he was following an internship. To break the news, on his Facebook profile, is the professor Loreto Gesualdo of the School of Medicine of the Aldo Moro University of Bari.

Gesualdo’s words

The news quickly made the rounds of social media, many were doctors and students who wanted to leave a moving testimony. Loizzo had been a brilliant medical student, available to colleagues since the days of his academic career. In these hours many have remembered the lessons in the preparation phase for medicine tests, “Hello prof” have written friends and colleagues. The former president of the School of Medicine Tino Gesualdo was among the first to post a memory of the young doctor.

«Today I have no more tears – writes Gesualdo -. I woke up and learned the bad news that Dr. Davide Loizzo, specializing in the third year of urology at our School of Medicine, my fellow countryman, he died following a car accident in the United States where he went for an internship and perfect his path in urology. Destiny has reserved a nasty surprise for him. Davide is a very sweet, helpful, talented and studious boy. There are no words to express my deep sorrow to her parents and family. I am close to you with prayer and affection. We have lost an exceptional professional, it will be difficult to fill the void he left in all of us ».

On social networks, i messages of condolence. «I have known Davide since he was a young and brilliant student – writes the professor Silvio Tafuri of the Institute of Hygiene of the Bari Polyclinic -, I recently met him again in the vaccination activities of transplant recipients. His smile, his sweetness, his professionalism left their mark ». «Even before being a doctor, for all of us of Students For and for the entire student community – write fellow students – he was a friend, a colleague and a great representative. Davide was a very sweet boy, available and very generous ».