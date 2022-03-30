Road accident deaths in the US register the highest figures in 60 years – USA – International

One of the most evident effects during these two years of the pandemic, especially in its first months, was the decrease in traffic. At times, at least in the United States, it fell by more than half as a result of confinement measures, business closures and remote work. Despite this, deaths from traffic accidents in the country are skyrocketing.

(You might be interested in: Capitol Riot Investigation Finds Void in Trump Calls)

The figures, compiled by the National Safety Council (NSC) and the Department of Transport, point to another kind of epidemic, but on four wheels. According to both, between 2019 and 2021 traffic accidents in the country have grown by almost 20 percent.

(It might interest you: Biden presents a budget with more defense spending due to the war in Europe)

This is the highest increase recorded in 60 years: in total, adding those two years, more than 80,000 people have died in the country. There have also been alarming increases in the number of pedestrians hit by cars: 17 percent in just one year (2020 to 2021).

The most dramatic thing about the jump is that it breaks with all previous trends.

Over the years, thanks to improvements in automotive technology, reductions in speed limits and more controls and penalties for drunk drivers, the figures had reached one of the lowest levels in history.

In fact, the 2019 was one of the years with the fewest accidents since cars appeared on the scene in the twenties of the last century.

Carry out the respective controls in your vehicle to prevent road accidents.

Until in March 2020 the covid-19 appeared. Although the authorities continue to search for explanations, there are already several that are obvious.

The first is rather simple. The reduction of traffic on the highways and the absence of traffic jams during peak hours have caused people to drive at higher speeds, which has resulted in an increase in accidents.

Likewise, there were reductions in the number of transit police patrolling the streets and arrests were reduced for fear of catching the virus. But there are others. With the arrival of covid-19, there has also been an increase in the use of drugs and alcohol.

During 2020 the number of people who tested positive for opioid use while driving doubled.

According to a report from the Department of Transportation, during 2020 the number of people who tested positive for opioid use while driving doubled. And in the case of marijuana there was a 50 percent increase.

Likewise, the population of people who are ‘homeless’ or who live on the streets has multiplied during the pandemic, which contributed to the increase in people run over.

Authorities have also found, based on traffic reports collected after accidents, that a much higher number of people were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The seat belt has reduced morbidity and mortality in accidents.

The pandemic has generated enormous stress among Americans that has been transferred to the highways

But there is another much deeper. According to Art Marksman, a sociologist at the University of Austin in Texas, the pandemic has generated enormous stress among Americans that has been transferred to the highways.

“There have been two years of restrictions, of things we cannot do, of lack of contact with other human beings. That causes frustration. And a frustrated and angry person becomes a dangerous driver,” says this analyst.

Harold Medina, police chief of Albuquerque, also in that state, maintains that there are countless cases of road rage, or attacks of rage on the roads, which in turn lead to accidents.

“We are seeing a lot of erratic people, with little patience, who react aggressively when behind the wheel. Everyone is like a pressure cooker. This has been one of the most stressful periods in all of history.”Medina says.

Stress increases the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

Dr. David Spiegel of Stanford University’s Center for Health and Stress calls it a kind of fear saturation.

“There is so much fear about the virus that people unconsciously lower their alert system on other fronts and take more risks. One of them is driving faster.” says the doctor.

For Spiegel, if you add to that the lack of human contact and the frustrations after two years of confinement, you can understand why that has been moving to the highways and streets of the country.

Although it was thought of as a transitory phenomenon that would disappear with the return to normality, this has not yet happened in practice, since the figures for 2021 are equal to or higher than those for 2020.

This is due, according to Charles Marohn, an engineer and founder of Better Cities, to the fact that people have not returned to the patterns of mobilization during peak hours that existed before – during a traffic jam they slow down and there are fewer accidents –, but rather they drive schedules more flexible when the roads are emptier.

The most affected people have been African-American, indigenous or low-income individuals.

But underneath those statistics, others have emerged that are also cause for alarm.

According to government figures, the most affected people have been African-Americans, indigenous or low-income individuals.

To give an example, while the total increase in deaths nationwide in 2020 was 8 percent, in the case of Africans it was 23 percent.

That’s because, experts say, they drive cheaper and less safe cars and the scarcity of pedestrian crossings or signage in neighborhoods where the poorest live, among other things.

The tragedy of car accidents is not something that strikes only the United States. Worldwide, according to figures from the World Health Organization, the average rate per 100,000 inhabitants is much higher than the United States, especially in the southern hemisphere of the planet.

Annually, more than 1.3 million people perish this way, which is more than murders and suicides combined. Most of the victims are pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, who are less protected than car drivers.

File image of the I-95 freeway, which leads to Washington.

The statistics are higher, moreover, among poorer countries.

This is due, according to Renato Vieira, from the Catholic University of Brasilia, to the fact that in these nations the road infrastructure is more precarious, the cars are older and less safe, there are more motorcycles and less separation between different types of traffic (cyclo- pathways, for example).

But according to a recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), among developed nations, the United States has the worst accident figures.

Twenty years ago, countries like Belgium, France, Spain and the Czech Republic amassed numbers very similar to those of the United States. But while they have reduced them by half in these two decades, those of the United States have not fallen in the same proportion.

As long as the pandemic continues to dominate the lives of Americans, the accident rate will remain high

According to another NSC study, this is due in part to the fact that in the United States the strategies to mitigate accidents focus on the driver and not so much on the roads themselves, which should be safer and built for that purpose.

Instead, highways prevail in the country, which are more convenient but encourage high speeds. Which ends up being a key factor when it comes to living or dying.

To put it in context, A pedestrian has a 10 percent chance of being killed if hit by a car traveling 38 km/h, 25 percent if the car is traveling 50 km/h, and 50 percent if the speed at the time of impact it is 80 km/h.

File image of traffic in New York.

Many cities in the country have begun to take action. In New York, for example, the speed limit was lowered, and others have begun to invest in better signage, more pedestrian crossings, street lighting and prevention campaigns.

At the same time, the hiring of road police has increased, which has translated into a greater presence on the streets and an increase in subpoenas. Two measures that, hand in hand, tend to modify the behavior of drivers.

But, according to Spiegel, however, as long as the pandemic continues to dominate the lives of Americans, the accident rate will remain high. “It is something – says this doctor – that we have seen expressed on other fronts such as domestic and intra-family violence, which has also grown.

Covid-19 changed everything, including the way we drive. But at some point it will disappear or we will be able to live with it without so much pressure. And when that happens we will begin to see improvements in numbers that are disheartening today.”.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68

More world news:

-Mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from the EU for alleged espionage

-Peru longs for governability after the parliamentary lifeline to Castillo

-Boy dies after being trapped in a well for 15 hours in Afghanistan