road test and reviews new car 2021

Seat Ateca it has recently been renovated. It is an SUV that appeared on the scene much later than the other competitors, but it did so with a more than interesting proposal that helped it to conquer a place in the market as one of the best-selling cars. The front has a new six-sided grille that resembles that of other products from the brand’s latest batch.

The wheels are also new, this time 18-inch and part of a set of 10 new designs to decorate some sides with a little more oomph. At the rear the changes are minimal, with new designs for the riders, a more robust bumper or the Ateca logo now handwritten on the tailgate. Let’s go deeper:

Seat Ateca 2021 road test

For this update, Seat Ateca waives the more powerful diesel mechanics available until now. The 190 bhp 2.0 TDI block is no longer available and remains the 150 bhp as the most powerful diesel in the range. For the rest, it is a car that moves well in both urban and interurban environments, with correct performance and a decent level of comfort thanks to suspensions with a clear soft vocation.

At the chassis level there are no major changes. In other words, it is the same SUV as before, with that dynamic touch that Seat puts into its cars. The steering therefore remains one of the best in its class with a precise touch, the right weight and enough information to enjoy it. Driving aids are another of the strengths of this update, now with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant and automatic emergency braking that allow you to develop a level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

Inside the Seat Ateca, the upholstery is new and the finishes are generally improved although there is still a lot of hard plastic. However it is well treated and well assembled. In general, the interiors follow the same simple and practical lines as the outgoing model except for two differences: the first is the all-digital control panel which is included as standard in all 10.5-inch module finishes.

This screen is not the same as that used by other models of the brand and a slightly lower resolution is noted, but its practicality is the same. It uses the same graphics, the same menus and offers the same display possibilities. All correct except for a somewhat confusing operation of some menus.

Seat Ateca: new car reviews 2021

As noted in the reviews, the other big difference is found in the central part of the Seat Ateca dashboard. The infotainment system adopts a raised position and receives a new 9.2-inch touchscreen and new generation of software. It’s a much more attractive interface, has configuration possibilities and more options than before, aside from Full Link with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and natural language recognition for voice commands.

There seating and interior configuration it is the same and consequently there is room for five occupants on board. The two of the front seats have a good deal of space even though the dashboard is visually high. The center console does not take away too much sensation of space as it happens in other competing models. In the rear space is good for two other occupants, although the seats could have something softer and more lateral support.