road test and reviews new electric car

Citroen has taken great care in the electrification of eBerlingo which represents an important model for its range. The cargo volumes remained intact compared to the combustion, petrol or diesel versions.

The proposal is varied with two different lengths and van and combi versions, the latter available with 5 or 7 seats, as well as various trim levels in each of them. So we just have to deepen:

Citroen eBerlingo road test

Dynamic behavior and use or the operation of Citroen eBerlingo it is similar to that of its thermal models: both empty and fully loaded, it is easy and intuitive to drive, very comfortable and with considerable versatility. As in any 100% electric vehicle, the main keys are range, charging time, performance and price.

In this sense, Citroen has also done its duty well, proposing a 136 HP engine in a vehicle capable of reaching 135 kilometers per hour and with a sensational instant torque of 260 Nm, whose battery has a capacity of 50 kWh with which it reaches a range of 275 kilometers, more than enough for 80% of users of this type of vehicle.

As for the charging times, vary from 15 hours for a conventional socket, to 7.30 hours for a 7.4 kW single-phase socket or 5 hours for an 11 kW three-phase socket. It can also be recharged in a 100 kW fast charging column. In this case, 30 minutes are enough to go from 0 to 80% charge.

The performance appears more than satisfactory, surprising even with the Power driving mode which offers the driver all 136 HP and 260 Nm. Of course, if you want to optimize the range for a long journey, the Normal (109 HP, 210 Nm) and Eco ( 82 hp, 180 Nm) will be preferred. The very flexible steering is ideally calibrated for city and maneuvering. Its suspension filters the vast majority of the roughness of the road without ever shaking the passengers.

Reviews new Citroen eBerlingo

As noted in the review by the specialized magazines in the automotive sector, the 50 kWh battery of Citroen eBerlingo it does not invade the internal volume because it is located under the floor. The load capacity remains particularly generous for the compact dimensions of the vehicle, with 597 liters of luggage space still under the shelf, expandable to 2,126 liters once the rear seats are folded down.

Aesthetically, only a few details make it possible to distinguish the eBerlingo from the thermal versions, such as the logos and on the grille and on the tailgate or the blue circles surrounding the fog lights and side airbumps. The charging socket is located in the same position as the fuel flap on thermal models.

It should therefore be remembered that eBerlingo is one of the few electric vehicles capable of adapting to families numerous, as it is capable of carrying seven passengers on board. The standard equipment of the Live trim level includes only the essentials, including air conditioning, cruise control and automatic dipped beam.