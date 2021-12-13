road test and reviews of one of the most popular versions

Dacia bets on LPG and offers it in its best-selling model, the Duster. It does so with a three-cylinder engine that delivers 100hp of power and maximum torque of 170Nm at 2000rpm. An option that offers many advantages in large cities.

The LPG tank is located where the spare wheel usually passes and has a special coating six times higher than usual, as well as incorporating five safety elements. It is not easy to find credible competitors for the Dacia Duster, especially in this Gpl version. Let’s see better in this article:

Road test Dacia Duster Gpl

The LPG engine of the Dacia Duster achieves great efficiency in consumption and carbon dioxide emissions and at the same time significantly increases its range, which reaches 1,200 kilometers thanks to its double petrol tank, which is 50 liters and LPG with 33.6 liters.

According to the provisions it cannot be filled more than 80% of its total capacity, which is 42 liters. To this we must add the price of a liter of LPG, which is almost half that of gasoline. Filling the LPG tank is very simple and in just two minutes it is already filled up. The driving of the Dacia Duster in the LPG version does not differ in any way from that of the petrol engine. It is practically indistinguishable to recognize whether you are driving on petrol or LPG.

However, the higher consumption than gasoline remains within the norm and does not question the advantage of the reduced cost of fuel. For the rest we find all the qualities of this SUV, which offers a remarkable suspension comfort and a very correct handling, even if the front is perhaps a little more fluctuating on this light petrol version than the other models in the range.

With this LPG version, Dacia gets a smart way to substantially reduce its CO2 emissions. More efficient, more economical, more ecological, it only requires the sacrifice of its spare wheel compared to the 100 HP TCe petrol version. A small price to pay.

Reviews new Dacia Duster Gpl

There driving the Dacia Duster Gpl therefore it does not hide big differences compared to that of the 100 HP TCe. Dacia Duster Gpl maintains its dimensions, 4.34 in length, with a boot capacity of 445 liters and 286 liters in spaces distributed throughout the cabin for storing objects. It offers three different finishes, Essential, Prestige and Limited Anniversary Series, with prices constantly under € 20,000.

For the first time, take full advantage of the combustion characteristics of this fuel, which in LPG mode allows it to offer 10 Nm of additional torque and, above all, a much greater availability at low revs. It should also be remembered that LPG is unequivocally the least polluting fossil fuel, since it allows a reduction of CO2 emissions by 11%, does not emit fine dust and significantly reduces carbon monoxide emissions compared to petrol.