road test, features, interior, engines, output and price

New Citroen C3 Aircross 2021, the restyling of the well-known French B-SUV or Crossover that redefines the look on the outside with new headlights and new bumpers, more technology on board, without forgetting some of its strong points such as the versatility and it space on board, with an eye towards the comfort of gear. We tried the motorization 120 HP 1.5 BlueHDi with automatic transmission EAT6 under construction Shine Pack. Prices starting from 19,700 euros.

Dimensions

As this is a restyling, the dimensions are not changed, with 4 meters and 16 in length for 1 meter and 77 in width and 1.64 in height. Obviously the step does not change either, with 2 meters and 60 cm. The weight is 1,335 kg in running order.

Design

The Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 is renewed about 5 years after its 2017 debut and does so with character and personality, presenting a revised front, dominated by the double chevron that is incorporated into the chrome plating of the new Led projectors, always doubled. Below it appears a new grille with a vertical motif that rests on an unprecedented lower protection in silver plastic that refers to the world of SUVs. Also available new 16 or 17 inch alloy wheels while in the back we find an always generous presence of protective plastics in case of impact. In the rear 3/4 there is the glazed surface which gives greater brightness to the passenger compartment making the roof almost floating on the car. Great attention to aesthetic customizations, with over 7 colors, 4 different color packs and 2 colors for the contrasting roof.

Interior

Inside it almost seems to feel at home in fact the goal of Citroen is to recreate an environment that can remember a sitting room of a house, with some Advanced Comfort seating extremely comfortable, a good fabric presence with a surprising lighting, also aided by the magnificent panoramic sunroof. Everything is played on colors and design, a point that has always been very dear to the French manufacturer. The quadrangular motif with rounded corners is present almost everywhere, from the steering wheel, to the air vents, to the buttons on the dashboard to the seams on the seats. There is a good presence of rigid plastics on the doors and in the lower part, but in line with the competitors in the segment. You can see that it is designed to maximize ergonomics, with storage compartments almost everywhere, large pockets in the doors and a comfortable cockpit in front of the gearbox, which also hides wireless charging and the USB port.

Infotainment

In the center of the dashboard is the new one 9 “touch pad system, with clear and intuitive graphics. Although not among the fastest on the market, it still does its job well, integrating navigation and device protocols Apple and Android. Unfortunately, the automatic climate controls are inserted inside it, in a dedicated menu, so there is no convenient physical knob for its adjustment. There is no digital instrumentation in front of the steering wheel but the small on-board computer reports the most useful information while driving, also supported by the convenient head up display that allows us to never take our eyes off the road.

Habitability

The C3 Aircross does space and of versatility its strong points. The seats are also extremely comfortable behind, with enough room for legs and head despite the compact size of the exterior. The bench can slide forwards or backwards by 15 cm and the front passenger seat can fold down completely. A lot of brightness is ensured by the large panoramic sunroof. There are also sun shades for passengers in the back. However, there are no USB sockets or air vents for rear passengers.

Trunk

Despite 4 meters and 16 in length, it can boast a loading floor 410 liters which rise to 520 liters by sliding the second row of seats forward. By then folding down all the seats except the driver’s seat, a load compartment of over 1,300 liters and 2.40 meters in length is created.

Road test

At the wheel, the 2021 Citroen C3 Aircross is just as you’d expect. Extremely comfortable, capable of absorbing any vibration from the road surface and with a nice raised position to have perfect visibility of the surrounding space. From this point of view, the large glass surfaces help us to understand the easy squared dimensions of the car, but if we want, there are also the parking sensors and the rear view camera, although this does not have a very great quality. The set-up of the C3 Aircross 2021 is purely touristic, like a good self-respecting Citroen, it goes well with the hollows of the road and almost seems to float on the asphalt. Traveling with her is really fun, it almost seems to be sitting in an armchair the seats are so comfortable. This softness, however, is paid for when cornering, where the C3 Aircross has an accentuated roll, but more than normal given its routing nature.

Speaking of security, they are available well 12 driving aid systems to support us during the march, without however going right up to the second level of assistance. The active lane maintainer and adaptive cruise control are therefore missing.

We are testing the motorization BlueHDi 120, a 1.5 turbodiesel with 120 HP and 300 Nm of torque combined with the gearbox automatic EAT6, a six-speed torque converter. It is certainly not one of the fastest gearboxes on the market but, relieving us of the task of having to select the gear while driving, it is particularly suitable for those who have to travel many km in the city or over long distances. In fact, the gearbox is not extremely fluid and occasionally gets stuck in the downshift phase, but all in all it does its job well. Other engines include the 110 bhp diesel and manual gearbox or two petrol engines, again 1.2 3 displacement 110 or 130 bhp, the latter available with the EAT6 automatic.

Consumption

Speaking of consumption, on the other hand, our 120 bhp Blue HDI diesel achieved some really interesting values, with averages of about 18 km per liter in mixed cycle. In urban sections it drops to 16 km per liter while in extra-urban areas it is not impossible to see even 24 km per liter or more. On the motorway it stabilizes at about 17 km per liter.

Preparations

– Live: manual climate control, rear electric windows, 12V rear socket, Solid Gray dashboard with white air vent profiles, lane assist, automatic headlights and lights, driver fatigue detection, redeemable and adjustable mirrors, 7 ″ screen, leather steering wheel, plastic rims from 16 ″.

– Feel: adds tinted rear windows, silver underbody protectors, roof rack bars, LED fog lights and smartphone connectivity.

– Shine: adds automatic climate control, polished plastic pillars, two-tone 16 “alloy wheels, steering wheel controls, Hill assist, speed governor and limiter, 7” screen, slightly burnished rear lights.

– C-Series: like Shine but with specific colors for exteriors.

– Shine Pack: keyless access, rear view camera and ant sensors. and rear, 17 “two-tone wheels, transparent third pillar, contrasting black roof, mirror caps in a contrasting color, and more.

Prices

The Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 range starts from one base from 19,700 euros for the 110 bhp petrol with Live setting, rising to 24,450 euros for the 130 bhp petrol and automatic in the shine setting. The diesel starts from 22,200 euros for the 110 hp while for our specimen the test, with 120 hp diesel, automatic and full optional shine pack, the price rises to about 29,300 euros.

Pros and cons We like it We do not like it On-board comfort, low diesel consumption, low price of some extra packages. Noisiness of the diesel, quality of the rear view camera, high cost of the top set-ups

Citroen C3 Aircross 2021: Technical Data Sheet

Dimensions: 4.16m length x 1.77m width x 1.64m height x 2.60m wheelbase

Motor: BlueHDi 120 1.5 Turbodiesel

Power: 120 hp and 300 Nm of torque

Traction: front

Exchange: 6-speed automatic EAT6

Acceleration: from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.6 s

Full speed: 189 km / h

Trunk: 410 liters (1,289 when the seats are folded down)

Consumption: 18 km / l (measured in mixed cycle)

Reservoir: 45 liters

Price: From € 19,700