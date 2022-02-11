Road test of the new Hyundai Bayon

It is the new Urban SUV with a sleek and elegant design, with small dimensions, spacious interior and a wide range of advanced safety and connectivity functions. Designed specifically for Europe. BAYON is the newest and most compact member of Hyundai’s ever-expanding acclaimed SUV family.

In line with Hyundai’s current naming strategy for SUVs, the name BAYON is inspired by a holiday destination: the city of Bayonne, the capital of the French Basque Country and one of the most fascinating destinations in the South West of France. Being a model designed primarily to meet the needs of the European market, Hyundai has decided to use the name of a European city.

Strong identity

New BAYON represents the most recent design statement within the SUV family, the segment is the B, the proportions are captivating, the graphic elements characterizing. All contained in Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity – defined by the harmony between proportions, architecture, style and technology – combining high emotional value with innovative aesthetic solutions.

Exterior design

New BAYON is characterized by a distinctive exterior design: unique design solutions, high-tech-looking details and a sleek look are its characteristics.

At the front, the large front grille opens downwards, reinforcing the model’s presence on the road, while the three-part light clusters, combined with the air intakes, create a unique lighting architecture with a distinctive look. . A thin horizontal air intake flanks the daytime running lights (DRLs) for a feeling of greater width, and a lower skid plate confirms its SUV identity.

The side profile gives a wedge-shaped appearance and the arrow-shaped C-pillar creates a dynamic and unexpected architecture. These elements, in combination with the detail of the wheel arch trim, define its unique character. At the rear, the arrow-shaped lights emphasize the dynamism of the uprights and their positioning at the lateral ends creates a greater visual width. In addition, a thin horizontal red line connecting the taillights further emphasizes the vehicle’s width and creates continuity between the rear and the side of the model in a single stretch.

The angular lines above the rear arch emphasize volume, creating a lively section while the sturdy rear section and extended rear window create a unique and expressive rear design, complemented by full LED lights and indicators. The new BAYON is available with 15-inch steel or 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels.

Internal digital

The new Hyundai BAYON features a crisp, spacious and well-lit interior. In fact, a lot of attention has been paid to passenger comfort and luggage compartment space. The interior is defined by a full range of connectivity equipment, including a 10.25-inch digital cluster flanked by a 10.25-inch AudioVideoNavigation screen or an 8-inch Audio Display. Passengers can benefit from LED ambient light technology, integrated in the footwell of the front passenger, in the door storage pockets and in the front door handle pockets, as well as in the compartment under the center console.

BAYON offers advanced connectivity technology rarely found in its segment, B-SUV with a digital cockpit and top-notch infotainment capabilities. Two USB ports for the front passengers and one located in the rear allow you to charge up to three devices at the same time. One of the front USB ports also allows for data transfer, allowing occupants to connect their phone to the vehicle’s infotainment system. A premium Bose sound system completes the package, ensuring passengers a high-quality listening experience.

Bluelink: and the car is connected

Hyundai BAYON is equipped with the latest Hyundai Bluelink update, so customers can benefit from an advanced connected service system for the car. The latest version of Bluelink includes features such as Connected Routing, a new User Profile feature, and new calendar integration. This means that the driver can reproduce their Google or Apple calendar in the vehicle’s infotainment system and, if the calendar appointment also has an address, this can be imported directly into the navigation system. Additionally, using the Bluelink app customers can remotely locate, lock and unlock their car or check vehicle information such as maintenance or fuel level.

Habitability and comfort

Hyundai BAYON offers the comfort and spaciousness of an SUV with the agility and fuel efficiency of a B-segment vehicle. Its compact exterior dimensions and family-friendly interior allow customers to enjoy the best of both worlds. Its compact size and excellent visibility make it practical and easy to maneuver, but it also offers that feeling of safety and sturdiness that customers have come to expect from Hyundai SUVs thanks to the raised seating position. With 411 liters of boot space, BAYON stands out for its large load capacity despite its compact size, and for its interior spaciousness and practicality. In addition, the clever trunk cover can be slid along the back of the rear seats for an added benefit.

With a length of 4,180 mm, a width of 1,775 mm and a height of 1,490 mm (or 1,500 mm with 17-inch wheels), the dimensions of the New Hyundai BAYON strike a perfect balance between compactness and practicality, with a wheelbase of 2,580. mm. The ample legroom also ensures passengers comfortable travel experiences, both in the front and rear seats: front passengers enjoy 1,072mm of legroom, while rear passengers have 882mm. Like a true SUV, BAYON has a ground clearance of up to 183 mm (in combination with the 17 “wheels), which is higher than most other B-segment vehicles.

A safety package among the best in the category

BAYON shares its safe and robust DNA with other members of the Hyundai SUV family, and features world-class safety features. Further distinguishing itself in its segment, BAYON offers a rich list of Hyundai SmartSense safety systems, many of which are already included in the standard equipment. And it boasts excellent fuel efficiency and highly competitive CO2 emission levels thanks to an updated Kappa engine range. The T-GDi is a small turbocharged engine with direct injection for optimum efficiency. When paired with Hyundai’s unique 48-volt (48V) mild hybrid technology and Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), it is capable of even greater fuel economy and efficiency.

The iMT transmission decouples the engine from the transmission when the driver releases the accelerator, allowing the vehicle to proceed in coasting mode, i.e. to sail, reducing emissions and saving fuel. There are two different levels of coasting associated with the iMT: in the first the engine remains on at idle, while in the second the engine is completely switched off. In this case, the engine restarts as soon as the driver presses the brake or accelerator pedal and resumes running in the same gear as when it was switched off, resulting in improved fuel efficiency without compromising on performance.

Engines

At the top of the range is the 1.0 T-GDi 48 V 120 or 100 hp engine, which can be combined with the 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox (6iMT) or the 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (7DCT).

The 100hp version of the 1.0 T-GDi is also available without the 48V and can be combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox (6MT) or 7DCT. The 1.0 T-GDi engine, with and without 48V, is also equipped with three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – to optimize engine response and steering performance based on driving conditions. Hyundai BAYON is also available with a 1.2-liter MPi engine with 84 hp paired with a five-speed manual transmission.