road test with data sheet, dimensions and prices

There Subaru Forester it is one of the most important cars for the Pleiades brand. Since its debut back in 1997 it has sold around the world 4.5 million specimens and also in Italy it has achieved particularly significant results. Of course, our country cannot be compared to others where the house makes most of its sales, but also in its segment it has been able to carve out its space, with a total of 27,500 specimens about. Suffice it to say that for every 4 Subaru sold, at least one was Forester. This fifth generation facelift comes by the way and updates some elements of the car, making it more current and refined than the main model launched in 2018.

Two souls: touring and outdoor

There Subaru Forester it presents itself, depending on the layout, with two souls. One more touristy and one more devoted to adventure. What you see in our images is the 4dventure, that is the one closest to the world of off road, which already from the outside shows some peculiar characteristics that distinguish it from the other variants. We speak of course of roof bars with contrasting color and orange finishes, typical of the set-up. On the version tourist, instead, we find them silver. The biggest variations, however, we see them on the muzzle, where they have been the optical groups have been updated with full LED headlights matrix and also the fog lights are now Led. Both the grille, very modern and aggressive, than the design of the bumper. Moving on to the side instead, you notice the novelty of the door handles in the same color with the bodywork, a more modern and fashionable solution, while i 18-inch alloy wheels have an aggressive style with black coloring. Few news on the rear, where however we find both new optical groups with LED technology and the automatic opening of the hatch trunk. This presents a capacity from 509 liters, which can become 1,179 with the seats folded down, and a load compartment width of 1.3 meters. Speaking precisely of measures, unchanged compared to MY 2018, the length settles on 4.64 meters, the width on 1.81 meters, the height on 1.73 meters and the wheelbase is 2.67 meters.

“Total black” and orange style for the 4dventure

There Subaru Forester 4dventure presents a decidedly rich set-up, which in the offer of the range is only surpassed by the top of the range Premium. These two settings, however, are also the most requested by customers, thus making them particularly interesting for the market. Color updates have been made, which in the 4dventure you see mostly translate into numerous orange references along the dashboard, on the automatic gear knob and on the steering wheel. THE materials they are of good quality, with extensive use of soft rubber that is pleasant to the touch and washable water-repellent fabrics (the latter being a peculiar feature of the 4dventure set-up). The system of infotainment is composed of a 8-inch central panel, Compatible with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto, a 4.2-inch color LCD display in the middle of the analogue instrument panel and, finally, the 6.3 ” multifunction display. The latter has also become compatible with gestures to raise and lower the temperature of the air conditioner, even if in our test we have not yet been able to manage it in our own way. On the central tunnel, under the automatic gear knob, we find the knob for managing the technology X-Mode, which we will talk about shortly.

A decisive choice: there is only the e-Boxer

From a mechanical point of view, the novelties are few. Always developed on the Subaru Global Platform, which above all guarantees greater torsional rigidity and a significantly lower roll, the Subaru Forester is equipped with the highly confirmed E-Boxer engine, or his 2,000 petrol-hybrid boxer from 150 HP of power and with a torque of 194 Nm available at 4,000 rpm. It is certainly not an engine designed for shooting at traffic lights (after all, you have to carry 1.6 tons of structure), but to be strong and reliable, also combining everything with a certain consumption management. According to the data officially released by the house, it settles on 8.1 liters / 100 km according to the combined cycle WLTP, that is between 12 and 13 km per liter. This is about 11% less fuel consumption than the same engine without the 118 V hybrid technology. All this is controlled by the CVT Lineartronic automatic transmission and the symmetrical all-wheel drive with torque distribution. In addition to X-Mode A driving mode is also available sporty, controllable via the button S / I Drive on the steering wheel. Activating it also activates thee-Active Shift Control, which in sports mode simulates a downshift when entering a bend which, in addition to exploiting the engine brake, allows for more torque at output, thus improving acceleration.

Light and soft for any eventuality

The first thing we noticed when we boarded the Subaru Forester MY 2022 and setting it in motion is his lightness. It doesn’t really feel like you’re in a four-and-a-half-meter SUV. The Vheather is incredibly soft and to the sensation both the very docile automatic transmission that the suspension, soft but without causing excessive oscillations. It is clearly a vehicle designed for a very diversified use, aided in this also by the numerous driving aids present. The system Eye-Sight based on the dual camera on the windshield (updated and less intrusive) comes to version 4.0 and lets you enjoy different ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control, acoustic lane departure warning with automatic centering via steering wheel correction, emergency braking, automatic steering, automatic high beam, reverse side traffic control, driver fatigue control and finally an acoustic control for the rear seats, so as not to forget about luggage (or, heaven forbid, children). Thanks to rightly raised driving position, visibility is excellent, also thanks to the shape of the bonnet which allows for an optimal perception of the overall dimensions. Of course, it still remains an SUV with a certain size, so it will not be maneuverable in the city like a city car, but the equipped with sensors and cameras they should make life a lot easier. As for theoff-road, being in Lombardy we did not have the opportunity to tackle a really demanding stretch in off-road vehicles, but rather a dirt road with some muddy or leafy passages that also put the Forester’s grip to the test. In this sense it performed very well, also having two different off-road modes to choose from. The roughness of the ground has been absorbed very well and the control of the car it was also optimal when we found ourselves crossing a small, very narrow bridge.

How much?

There new Subaru Forester MY 2022 is on sale at a starting price of € 37,750, while the variant 4dventure that you have seen in our test is priced at € 44,750. Also on this Subaru offers an 8-year warranty linked to the frame (therefore conservable in case of resale).

Pros and cons We like it We do not like it Very rich set-ups. Lightweight and comfortable to drive. The 8-year warranty on the frame. However considerable size and price. We wait to put it to the test for consumption and off-road

Subaru Forester 2022: Technical Data Sheet

Dimensions: 4.64m length x 1.81m width x 1.73m height x 2.67m wheelbase

Motor: 2,000 150hp petrol-hybrid E-Boxer

Traction: symmetric integral

Exchange: automatic CVT Lineartronic

Setups: Free, Style, 4dventure, Premium

Trunk: 509 liters, 1,179 liters with the seats folded down

Consumption: 8.1 liters / 100 km according to the combined WLTP cycle

Price: From € 37,750