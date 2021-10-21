News

Road to Halloween: “mother!” – Metropolitan Magazine

When it came out in the halls, mother! from Darren Aronofsky split into two critics and audiences.

Let’s face it right away, it’s by no means a film for everyone: I myself, for most of the viewing, found myself wondering «What the hell am I watching ?!». Once it reached the end credits, however, that film left me emotionally devastated and upset, but not in the negative. To make it clearer, I felt like an arid field where, after months, a very strong downpour fell.

mother! it’s a movie strongly allegorical, there are those who even defined it biblical, but in reality, as the director and the protagonist Jennifer Lawrence explained, the work alludes to nature, to planet Earth and the mistreatment it receives from those who populate it. The earth is symbolized by the couple’s house but above all by Lawrence herself, who witnesses its devastation helpless and is forced to renew itself continuously to ensure the survival of all, except her own.

The film reflects on the world we are leaving to the newcomers, symbolized by the child who is killed just after birth, made of horror and death. Aronofsky is very good at this because he returns anguish and horror through images that do not make any kind of reference to horror film imagery but they are perfectly studied from an aesthetic point of view and convey the emotions felt by the protagonist, letting the viewer enter empathy with her.

Chiara Cozzi

Ph: Wild Italy

