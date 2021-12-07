roadmap and release time

As Raven Software employees go on strike to protest the sharp layoffs, Activision publishes Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 Launch Trailer.

The debut of the first season of the new course that sees the integration between Vanguard and free-to-play, with the transformation of the latter into Warzone Pacific, is scheduled for 18:00 on Wednesday 8 December in both games. Starting from this hour, the new battle royale Caldera map will be available in early access only and exclusively for players in possession of Vanguard. All the others will have to wait until 18:00 on Thursday 9 December.

The Call of Duty Vanguard content update will be available starting at 06:00 tomorrow, December 7th. However, the preload has already started exclusively on PlayStation consoles, where it weighs about 9 GB. The Call of Duty Warzone update will instead be live from 6 am on December 8th, marking the beginning of a maintenance that will last for 12 hours until 18:00 on the same day. During this timeframe, which will precede the arrival of Caldera and the launch of Season 1, Warzone will be offline.

He thinks about giving us a taste of the new content the Season 1 launch trailer, which you can view at the beginning of the news. At the bottom you will find instead the Roadmap of the new season, which in addition to Caldera, Rebirth Island and the new Warzone weapons, also includes new modes and maps for Vanguard and Operators for both games.