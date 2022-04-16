Entertainment

‘Roar’ Fed Nicole Kidman Edible Photographs

Nicole Kidman is on a roll with TV shows after big lies, the ruinY Nine perfect strangers. Kidman’s New Show, Roar, only includes her in one episode. It is an anthology in which all eight episodes are starring a different actor in a completely new story. Kidman is also an executive producer, so she participated in all eight episodes of Roar. But Kidman’s episode, “The Woman Who Ate Pictures,” gives the Oscar winner a new culinary challenge.

Roar co-creator Liz Flahive spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet by Zoom on March 31. Flahive and Carly Mensch created the show by adapting stories from Cecilia Ahern’s book. She shared the details of the photo of Kidman eating in the episode. The eight episodes of Roar are now streaming on Apple TV+.

