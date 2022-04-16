‘Roar’ Fed Nicole Kidman Edible Photographs

Nicole Kidman is on a roll with TV shows after big lies, the ruinY Nine perfect strangers. Kidman’s New Show, Roar, only includes her in one episode. It is an anthology in which all eight episodes are starring a different actor in a completely new story. Kidman is also an executive producer, so she participated in all eight episodes of Roar. But Kidman’s episode, “The Woman Who Ate Pictures,” gives the Oscar winner a new culinary challenge.

Nicole Kidman | AppleTV+

Roar co-creator Liz Flahive spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet by Zoom on March 31. Flahive and Carly Mensch created the show by adapting stories from Cecilia Ahern’s book. She shared the details of the photo of Kidman eating in the episode. The eight episodes of Roar are now streaming on Apple TV+.

In ‘Roar,’ Nicole Kidman actually put pictures in her mouth

The title “The woman who ate photographs” is not a metaphor. Kidman plays a woman who actually chews up and swallows her family photos when she visits her mother. After the take, of course, Kidman could spit out the photograph.

“She had something,” Flahive said. “I think we had napkins. He would spit things on his hands and we would give him a towel and he would throw it away. But yeah, they definitely chewed up those photos a lot and got rid of them off-camera. She didn’t buy them.”

Nicole Kidman’s photos in ‘Roar’ were safe to eat

Flahive backtracked a bit on his statement. To ensure that the filming was safe for Kidman, they produced edible photographs. They may not have tasted as good, but Kidman would have been safe if he had chosen to follow the method and actually eat the photos.

“They were made out of rice paper and some were made out of marzipan, so she could make it if she wanted to,” Flahive said. “I think she chewed on some of the marzipan, I think. So they were all safe to eat. But I think after chewing through a bunch of rice paper photos, you won’t want to eat any of them.”

What does it mean to eat photographs?

Swallowing photographs is strange behavior for a character, even if they were edible behind the scenes. Flahive could understand what Ahern meant when she literally consumed memories and memories.

“It’s a story in the book that we loved and did a little bit of our own riffing on,” said Flahive. “But I think the feeling of wanting to hold on and go back to memories is a very real thing and I think the compulsion of, when you’re at home, when you’re sucked into old family albums, it’s very common that you’re at your parents’ house or something like that and you open a drawer and you think I’ve been here for an hour but I’m going to check all this out. It was really interesting to figure out how to evoke that through liberalizing the actual memory ingestion.”

