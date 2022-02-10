Roar, new anthology series coming out on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus shared the first images of the female anthology series Roar, which will debut all eight episodes on April 15 on the platform to offer “an insightful, touching and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.” Combining magical realism, familiar and professional scenarios and futuristic worlds, Roar proposes eight stories that reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in an accessible, but also surprising way; each character, through their experiences, speaks of the resilience that exists within each of them and in each woman.

Based on Cecelia Ahern’s collection of short stories, the series features a stellar cast that includes the Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman (About the Ricardos), who is also an executive producer; Cynthia Erivo, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner; six-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae; the Emmy winner Merritt Wever; Alison Brie, nominated for the SAG award; the three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart And Kara Hayward.



In addition to acting, Nicole Kidman is executive producing alongside Per Saari and their Emmy-winning Blossom Films. Emmy-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss are executive producers on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Cecelia Ahern is executive producer through Greenlight Go. And Theresa Park on behalf of her Pro Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.



Roar is the first to be released thanks to the agreement signed by the creators and co-showrunners of Roar Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (GLOW) with Apple TV Plus. It joins the expanding lineup of Apple Original anthology series, which already includes Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD and NAACP Image Award nominated “Little America”. Other all-female Apple Originals coming to Apple’s streaming platform are “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring Jennifer Garner and written by Academy Award-winning Josh Singer and Laura Dave; “High Desert,” by creator and writer Nancy Fichman, starring and produced by Patricia Arquette; “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and produced by Brie Larson and written and produced by Susannah Grant; the third season of the Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award winning series “The Morning Show”; the third season of NAACP Image Award winning “Truth Be Told,” from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman and starring Octavia Spencer.