“Roar”, the anthology series with a stellar cast from April 15 on Apple TV +

ROME – Apple TV + unveiled the first images of the anthological series for women “ Roar “, which he will debut with all eight episodes the next April 15 . Based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection, the series is the first to go live, thanks to the deal signed by “Roar” creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“GLOW”) with Apple TV +, and features a stellar cast which includes the Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman who is also an executive producer; Cynthia Erivo , Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner; the six-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae ; the Emmy winner Merritt Wever ; Alison Brie , nominated for the SAG award; the three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart And Kara Hayward .

“Roar” offers an insightful, touching and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar and professional scenarios and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in an accessible, yet surprising way; each character, through their experiences, speaks of the resilience that exists within each of them and in each woman. In addition to acting, Nicole Kidman is executive producing alongside Per Saari and their Emmy-winning Blossom Films.

Emmy-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss are executive producers on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Cecelia Ahern is executive producer through Greenlight Go. And Theresa Park on behalf of her Pro Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content. “Roar” joins Apple’s expanding roster of anthology series, including Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD and NAACP Image Award nominated “Little America”.