Roar: the Apple TV + series, its cast, premiere and all the details

Women who live on the shelves as trophies, eat photographs and are brides of ducks. With surreal overtones, but with an almost familiar flavor, the new series of Roar it shifts from magical realism to psychological horror with almost imperceptible speed. Based on the book of the same name by the Irish writer cecelia ahernthis compilation of feminist stories that hit bookstore shelves in 2019 finds its place on the Apple TV+ platform in 2022.

The actresses who bring each different episode to life are faced with extraordinary situations that essentially all women (universally) can relate to. A dark comedy that portrays the repressed feelings of contemporary women? We need to see it yes or yes. So get ready, because this dark comedy is one of the most anticipated series premieres of April.

When is Roar coming out?

The Roar series premiere will be on April 15, 2022. The stories filmed in Los Angeles and Australia will come to the AppleTV+ streaming platform thanks to the creative vision of Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, known for their work on GLOW Y Orange is the New Black.

What is the cast of Roar?

Cynthia Erivo in Roar. Ali Goldstein / Courtesy of AppleTV+.

Issa Rae

The first episode about an Afro-descendant writer who is nothing to succeed in Hollywood and at the same time is completely ignored, is played by the American actress Issa Rae.

Nicole Kidman

The Australian actress stars in the second episode as Robina woman clinging to the past, whose son is about to leave for college and whose own mother suffers from dementia.

Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin he steps into Amelia’s shoes, the wife of a man who considers her so beautiful, who puts her on a pedestal so that the whole world can admire her beauty.

Cynthia Erivo

british actress Cynthia Erivo personifies the contemporary mother in a capitalist world. Her character, Ambia, begins to find suspicious bite marks all over her body, shortly after giving birth.

Merritt Wever

A single woman named Elisa, a role she plays Wever, starts dating a duck, yes, you read that right. The duck in question is an emotional abuser, so the protagonist will have to rethink a lot about herself.

Alison Brie

The classic police genre becomes feminist in Becky, the character played by Brie, a woman who helps solve the case of her own murder.

meera syal

In the penultimate episode, we see the story of Anu, played by actress Meera Syal, an immigrant woman from India looking to return her husband from the same store she bought him from.

Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward

A story of revenge in the west, through the feminist perspective of two teenagers: Jane and Millie. The roles were played by Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward, respectively, who form an unbreakable alliance in search of justice.

What is the Roar series about?

Betty Gilpin in the series Roar. Courtesy of AppleTV+

the roar series is a compilation of 8 different stories about what it means to be a woman today. Each of the actresses faces disturbing situations in everyday life: domestic abuse, depression, maternal guilt. Blending humor with psychological horror, each story reveals the resilience within each of the women.

Where can you see Roar?

platform streaming from AppleTV + you will receive the new series of feminist narratives that will leave you reflecting at the end of each of the episodes.

How many episodes does Roar have?

With 8 episodes directed by talented women: So Yong Kim, Quyen ‘Q’ Tran, Anya Adams, Liz Flahive, Rashida Jones, Kim Gehrig and Channing Godfrey Peoples, the stories of Roar are revealed through a feminine gaze never seen before. In addition, the protagonists appear in all the scenes, giving them absolute prominence.

The Roar trailer

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In just two minutes, the work of the actresses, filmmakers and writers of the series draws you in. Well, this is not a conventional series.