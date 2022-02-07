Roar, the first photos of the new series with Nicole Kidman

The anthological show, which will arrive on TV next spring, will tell eight stories with female protagonists at the center in a comic, dark and contemporary key

There are still two months to go until the debut of Roar but Apple TV +, a platform that distributes the title in streaming, has begun to release some scene photos which preview some of the female protagonists at the center of the eight stories that make up the show. Nicole Kidman is just one of the women portrayed in the shots: the Oscar-winning actress shared the set with many other illustrious and famous colleagues.







Roar: Eight Tales About Women Today



The best TV series to watch in February 2022. PHOTOS As anticipated since the genesis of the project, Roar it will be an anthological show with many characters and numerous performers. In the photos circulated online, shot by the industry media, Nicole Kidman steals the attention. The actress who won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Actress for Being the Ricardos – About the Ricardosis certainly one of the special observations of this anthological project which will tell eight stories related to contemporary women grappling with the problems of the modern world.







The cast, along with Kidman, also appear Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Merritt Wever, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart And Kara Hayward; some of these actresses are the protagonists of the photos released online and those who have already read the stories of the collection Roar by Cecilia Ahern (of which the show is an adaptation) can already begin to fantasize about how the characters have been attributed to the various performers.







Nicole Kidman’s Golden Season Roar announces itself as one of the most interesting serial products of the season: based on independent short stories written in the tone of dark comedy by the successful Irish writer, she sets out to investigate the contemporary world through the eyes of ordinary modern women. Among others, there is waiting for the proof of Nicole Kidman who is certainly going through a happy and very active phase of his already dazzling career. The accolades linked to Aaron Sorkin’s latest film are just the beginning of a year that will see Kidman return to the big screen with several important roles: from the sequel to Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomto The Northman, awaited film all star by Robert Eggers. However, the Australian actress has shown that she does not disdain roles for the small screen: Roar it is only the next project that sees her involved after the most recent interpretations, praised by critics and audiences, in the miniseries The Undoingavailable on Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangersavailable on Amazon Prime Video and also visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick.







