Roar, the images of the series about women with Nicole Kidman

ORtto independent episodes and a cast almost entirely female: this is Roarthe new anthological series – or a television drama characterized by episodes or seasons that present different plots and characters – Apple TV +, of which the first images have just been released.

In the cast, to say the least stellar, he also appears Nicole Kidmanwho also appears here in the role of executive producer together with For Saari and their Blossom Films.

Roarbased on a book by Cecelia Ahern

Streaming from April 15th, Roar it is based on the collection of short stories Thirty stories, one roar (Thirty stories, one roar) from Cecelia Ahern: the daughter of the former Irish prime minister, who is also an executive producer on the series, has published an anthology of 30 stories in which the protagonists are resilient women who have to deal with problems And contradictions inherent in them existence.

The journalist’s book – a true best seller like the previous ones PS: I Love you And write me again – has also been reviewed with great fanfare since Washington Postwho called it an important «collection of fables about what it means to be a woman today“.

The stories of the Apple TV + series

Equipped with a touch of magical realism, familiar and professional scenarios and futuristic worldsthese eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in an accessible, but also surprising way: each character, through their experiences, talks about force that exists within each of them and, more generally, in every woman.

In the television adaptation of 8 of the 30 stories of Ahern, each lasting half an hour, they wanted to focus on a cast of very high profile actresses.

Among them are the award-winning Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Merritt Wever (Run), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Fevel Stewart (Atypical), Alison Brie (Glow) e Issa Rae (Insecure). The creators of the series are the creators and former showrunners of Glow, Carly Mensch And Liz Flahive.

