‘Roar’, the series in which Nicole Kidman eats photographs | Television

The woman who disappeared. The woman placed on a shelf. The woman who was found bites on the skin. The woman who returned her husband. The woman who ate the photographs. The chapter titles of Roar, the series that Apple TV + premieres on April 15, leave no room for doubt about their arguments. They are not metaphorical, they are literal. That extreme, almost absurd literalness serves its creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, to tell half-hour-long feminist fables with a surreal tint and a very real background. The eight episodes of this series narrate independent stories starring, written and directed by women focused on the obstacles of everyday life through highly extraordinary situations.

The plots are based on eight of the 30 short stories published in 2019 by novelist Cecelia Ahern in a collection of the same title. The power of those narratives caught the attention of Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, whose previous series, GLOW, had been canceled by Netflix (after being renewed for a fourth installment) as one of the television victims of the pandemic. “We never want to repeat ourselves and we always look for something different in our next project, and this one was very different,” says Liz Flahive by video call. “The two series obviously share that they are women’s stories, but it has nothing to do with making a series where you have to build an entire season than doing individual episodes. And playing with magical realism and surrealism was also very different and very exciting.”

More information

To capture those fables —which the script team had permission from the author to retouch to their liking—, Roar has featured a high-profile cast that includes Issa Rae, Betty Gilpin, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, and Nicole Kidman, also an executive producer on the series. “I still don’t know how we got this cast,” laughs Flahive. The writers first wrote the episodes and sent them to the actresses. “I think that many responded because of the power of the stories behind it and because of the leading role that women have. Each actress lives her own tour de force In every scene, it’s exciting to feel the female narrative so central to a story.” With the actresses on board, they began a collaborative process to tailor the script to each one. “We hadn’t written the scripts with anyone in mind, except for the role of Nicole. [Kidman], that we knew very soon that he was going to be in the series”. She is the protagonist of the second episode, in which a woman, whose mother suffers from dementia, obsessively eats family photos to try to preserve her memories.

Betty Gilpin, in the chapter entitled ‘The woman placed on a shelf’.

One of the many peculiarities of Roar is the tone of his stories, halfway between black comedy, mystery, surrealism and even psychological terror. carly [Mensch] and I always live in that space between telling dramatic stories with a comedic voice. I think nothing is deadly serious and nothing is a joke. That’s why we always try to find an emotional basis to tell the stories, a way to make them feel dynamic and new, “explains the screenwriter.

That mixture of tones and the radical thematic proposals of each episode tests the limits of what the viewer is willing to accept. A woman who agrees to live on top of a shelf and literally become a vase woman? A writer whose book is going to have an audiovisual adaptation but whose voice is not heard, literally, to the point of disappearing before the eyes of those present at a meeting? A woman who has a romantic relationship with a duck? However, the creators of the series were not afraid to go too far in that literalness that almost reaches the absurd. “I think we were more concerned about not going too far most of the time. We had a lot of people around us cheering us on, especially Nicole Kidman, who has made a lot of bold choices in her career and her creative life. Every time we wondered if we were doing something too outrageous, she was the first to say, ‘That’s great, we should keep going, that’s exactly how far we should go with this story.’ Having someone like that gives you confidence, drives your work. We all need a cheerleader or an entertainer to take away our fear, “says Flahive.

Merritt Wever, one of the protagonists of ‘Roar’.

Both Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, both from the world of theater, have extensive experience in series that tell stories of women. The first was a screenwriter for Homeland Y Nurse Jackie before co-creating GLOW. The second coincided with her partner in Nurse Jackie and was also a writer Weeds Y Orange Is the New Black. With Roar They take a more explicit step in their commitment to putting women at the center of the story, but aren’t they afraid to leave men out? “Let’s see, I don’t think we ever talk about stories about men in this way, and I find that interesting. I have never heard something like ‘we have done The Sopranos, but will women like it?’ Well of course! It’s a great story, they have these great guys telling a gangster story and it’s amazing, and that’s it. I think there is some… [toma aire unos segundos antes de proseguir]. When we talk about whether men will respond, I say, why shouldn’t they? Something that was always quite surprising to people about GLOW it was the amount of men who saw her. Well of course! Stories about women shouldn’t be just for women, stories about women are for everyone. So yes, I think the men will respond. People will respond. At least I hope that is the point where we are”, defends the screenwriter enthusiastically.

Cynthia Erivo stars in the episode ‘The woman who found bites on her skin’.

Roar joins the great batch of television productions created and starring women who, in recent years and after an era in which prestigious television was dominated by male stories, have brought diversity to the screen. One could even speak of a golden age of series created and starring women. “Yes I do. The more diversity we have, not only in terms of gender behind the scenes, in the people who create the series, but also in what stories we value, we will see a change. We are witnessing a change in leadership. The more changes we see on networks and platforms, where you don’t have to walk into a room to talk to older white men, who are the ones who run the ship and the people who decide what stories are told, the more change there is in that regard, The more diversity of creators we will have on television, the better television will be. Because in the end, who wants to see the same old story over and over again?” concludes Flahive.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.