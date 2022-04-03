“Roar”, the series produced by Nicole Kidman | It is based on a book by popular Irish author Cecelia Ahern.

Producers and showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are back, after bringing the popular series to the screen GLOW, which lowered the blinds in the third season despite the announcements of a fourth, which would finally end up falling under the clutches of the first wave of covid-19. But his new project, Roar, is a creature of another race, for various reasons. In principle, because it abandons the format used by most contemporary serial productions –chapter-by-chapter continuity, revelations at the end of the seasons, primary causes of the viewer’s “loyalty” to the plot– to approach the modes of unit stories. Although united by a common origin and theme: eight of the thirty stories written by the Irish Cecelia Ahern and brought together in the volume Roar: Thirty Women, Thirty Stories, all of them with women as protagonists and themes that border on or embrace some of the causes of feminism. Almost all the stories also include one or more fantastic elements, as in the source texts, ranging from dark fairy tale to biological horror, science fiction, ghost story and animal fable. talkative, although far from the tradition of Aesop. The series debuts next Friday, April 15, with all episodes available that same day, and was produced largely by a team of women, including Nicole Kidman, who reserved the central role of one of the stories. The remaining seven star, among others, actresses such as Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie, the latter an immediately recognizable face due to her central role in GLOW. Following the description on the jacket of the book, which remains unpublished in Spanish, each story “explores the dilemmas and aspirations of women anywhere in the world, touching on issues such as marriage, parenting, politics and professional careers. As these women struggle against very diverse obstacles, their reality is shaped by how they are viewed by others and, ultimately, by how they perceive the power within themselves.”

This is not a first time for Cecelia Ahern. Her first novel Postscript: I love youreleased when she was just twenty-one, was made into a movie three years later with Richard LaGravenese directing and Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank in the cast, followed by where the rainbow endswhich under the title The unforeseen of love was premiered in Argentina in 2015. When Ahern, daughter of former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, visited the Buenos Aires Book Fair in 2017, she was greeted with applause by a loyal, mostly teenage reading public, along with long lines to receive autographs in the local editions of titles such as if you could see me now, a place called here and how to fall in love. The stories of Roar, however, leave aside the constants of the realistic romantic novel to address issues that are perhaps a little more complex. How else to define what happens to Wanda, a writer who has just hit her first work and travels to Los Angeles with the intention of meeting with a group of producers and discussing the terms of a possible adaptation to the movies? Title, the woman who disappeared, gives a clue of what is about to happen: Wanda (Issa Rae) begins to realize little by little, without quite believing it, that around her nobody seems to notice her presence. Literally. There is room for distressing humor, while the possibility of the allegory begins to walk very close to the character, although fortunately the line drop is aborted before it is too late (the same can be said of most stories, with a notable exception). Interviewed by her country’s Irish News, the author stated that “on the surface, these women are funny and a little weird, but the root of each story is real and moving. As I was writing them I was really moved, because they deal with real issues like guilt, confusion, frustration, intimidation, burnout. Those private moments when a woman feels like roaring.” Roarby the way, translates as “roar”, which in the case of the heroines of these stories can be the result of anguish, dissatisfaction, pain, anger, despair or all of that mixed together.

the woman who disappeared It is the first chapter of both the series and the book, and for Ahern it was the story that set the tone for those that would come after. “It started to take shape after a meeting in Los Angeles with a casting agent who had been talking about certain demographics of television. She went about eight years ago and was basically stating that there is nothing for women over 55. She was talking about how the 18-55 age group is so important and that all the advertising is aimed at that age group. That made me think that the other group doesn’t have a voice to express themselves, which gave me the clue for the story, about how a woman literally begins to fade before her own eyes and those of others”. the second installment, The woman who ate photographs, is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding in the anthology, not only because of the presence of Nicole Kidman and Judy Davis in the role of daughter and mother, respectively, but also because of the delicate interaction between naturalism and overflowing fantasy. Shot in Australia and playing the role of an Australian –which allows the actress to recover her natural accent, polished down to the last detail in Hollywood, in addition to driving a van in the right seat–, Kidman plays a woman who she leaves her husband for a few days to cross the country from end to end and visit her mother. In reality, the trip has another meaning and final destination: to move the old woman to the married couple’s house in the face of the advance of a degenerative disease that is making her progressively lose her memory. And that, precisely, is the thing: when the reunion finally takes place – understanding several sparks: the relationship between the two is not exactly simple – and the daughter comes across some old photo albums, instinct leads her to devour them, a unorthodox but effective way of retrieving memories as if reliving them, uniting temporalities and spaces. The passage of time, old age, the proximity of death, universal and timeless themes that, in the case of Roarare always described from a feminine perspective.

The woman who took care of gonadsone of the most bizarre names in the literary anthology, was not chosen for its transfer to the screens, but it was The woman who was fed by a duck, the bizarre story of a young medical student (Merritt Wever) who, tired of dating men with whom she quickly breaks off a fledgling relationship, begins to bond with a chattering duck she crosses paths with every day in the Park. Distant relative of the mule Francis and other animals with high intellectual capacity and perfect diction, the bird in question quickly becomes a substitute for so many “broken” humans -in the words of the protagonist-, a story that is not afraid to approach the possibility of zoophilia, if only in a fabulous sense. Much more serious and even grave, The woman who found bite marks on her skin It refers directly to a subject that is easy to identify for any new mother: the guilt of “abandonment”, when the need to return to work implies taking a distance from the newborn, a situation that until then seemed unimaginable. As if it were a David Cronenberg film, the character played by Cynthia Erivo begins to manifest a series of injuries, whose silhouette unmistakably draws the shape of the jaws, particularly when business trips begin to recur. Femicide as a theme and narrative excuse runs through the half hour (the duration of all the chapters) of The woman who solved her own murder, in which a young woman murdered in a camping (Alison Brie) tries to help a pair of detectives to find the person in charge of the crime. Despite the final diatribe, too exuberant given the context, but certainly pertinent, the story is shot through with markedly black humor that even has the luxury of paying homage to the classic Ghost, the shadow of love.

Women in trouble, unsatisfied women, women facing unknown fears, women in transit, women about to change their lives. A woman who seems to have fulfilled her dream of finding her Prince Charming to end her days displayed like a trophy in her own home. Another woman who, after several decades of marriage, returns her husband to the place where she acquired it. A horse-loving girl who decides to avenge the death of her father, in the only period story in the anthology, an atypical western featuring a special appearance by Alfred Molina. Regarding the atypical quality of several of these stories, Ahern admits that she is not very good at talking. “I’m much better at writing. I find it very difficult to explain what my work means orally. I’ve read Sinead O’Connor’s autobiography, one of my favorite books in a long time, and at one point she says that if she could explain her songs, she wouldn’t have written them. I feel something similar with my books. If I could explain the stories, I wouldn’t have written a fictional story with these characters in a certain universe. Somehow, my fictions help me make sense of the world. I guess the ultimate meaning of Roar is that: find a positive voice that causes a change in your life and for your benefit. I still believe that kindness is the only way: people who shout are heard faster, but I prefer to do it my way.