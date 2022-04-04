“Roar”: the series with Nicole Kidman about women in extreme situations that will make people talk | AppleTV+ | Glow | SKIP-INTRO

Unlike Netflix, AppleTV+ does not launch series and movies in bulk. Instead, its premieres are rather few, spaced out, with weekly episodes. But the service makes an exception with “Roar”, an anthology series where all the episodes will arrive on the same day and where each one tells the story of a woman fighting against something; be it itself, society or both at the same time. To say more is to enter the spoiler vice; reveal specific plot details.

Suffice it to say that in each episode of “Roar” everything is allowed in terms of narration. One episode may have magical realism, the other develops a social problem, and the next explores psychological horror. In this series, women solve their own murders, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies, and “yet their struggles are universal”; Apple says.

Based on the storybook by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the creation of Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, who worked on “Glow” until 2019, canceled by Netflix before its final season. “Roar” is not only a meeting of these creators, but also, in a way, of the leading actresses. In different episodes we can find Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie, protagonists of the wrestling series. But there are more familiar faces, including Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, whose character devours photographs. Literally.

“I think being a woman can be a lot of different things. Some days you feel like you’re in a horror movie, some days you feel like you’re in a western, and some days you feel like you’re in a romantic comedy.” Liz Flahive Co-creator of “Roar”

The mind behind the series

“We don’t like to repeat ourselves. After ‘Glow’, they sent us several worthwhile proposals; but I think what was great about Cecelia’s book is that the stories were very frugal and there was a lot of room for us as writers to play around there. (…) After so many seasons of a series, there was something refreshing about each episode being self-contained — with a beginning, middle and end — and then you drop that character and take on another”, Revealed in an interview with El Comercio Liz Flahive, who has also worked on the series “Nurse Jackie” and “Homeland”, in addition to contributing to the script for the blockbuster “Captain Marvel”.

While each story in this series is different, the showrunner highlights common narrative elements. “In terms of tone, we’ve always told dramatic stories with a comedic voice. Even our collaborators, the other writers on the series, have a shared tone with us. I think in terms of these characters, being ordinary women in strange circumstances, as we focus on magical realism and surrealism, there’s an emotional, down-to-earth story that we’re trying to tell.”said.

Considering what happens in the episodes seen before writing this text, where women have a pretty bad time, I asked Flahive if being a woman isn’t a bit like living in a horror movie; considering the uphill battle that they carry every day in the patriarchal society.

“I think being a woman can be many different things. Some days you feel like you’re in a horror movie; other days, you’re in a western; and others, that you are in a romantic comedy. I think the fun of the show is that it’s not just one thing, it’s not one sound, we’re not trying to homogenize the female experience. There’s something about all these different stories colliding with each other in weird ways that I hope offer a kaleidoscopic sense of what I think it’s like to be a woman.”.

New serie “Roar” All episodes of “Roar” arrive April 15 on Apple TV+. Also participating in the series are Cynthia Erivo (“Genius”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”), Alfred Molina (“Spiderman 2″), Issa Rae (“Insecure”); etc.