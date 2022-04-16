Roar | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Nicole Kidman (The Scandal – 79%, Love in Red – 76%, Eyes Wide Shut – 74%) is one of the most beloved and best positioned actresses in the film industry. Throughout her career, the actress has played all kinds of characters and different film genres that have made her one of the most multifaceted performers of her generation. Winner of a Oscar award as Best Actress for her work in Las Horas – 81%, by Stephen Daldry. This 2022, Kidman was nominated for the fifth time in that category, now for the film Being the Ricardos – 69%, directed by Aaron Sorkin. Although this time the actress did not take her second Oscar, she did receive the Golden Globe for Best Actress for such performance.

In addition to cinema, Kidman has also developed a successful career in the world of television. His work on the small screen includes credits on series like Chase Throught The Night, Five Mile Creek, VietnamBig Little Lies- 92%, a series with which he won a Emmy for best actress, Nine Perfect Strangers – 75% and now she is one of the protagonists of the new anthology miniseries of Apple TV Plus:Roar- 69%, which tells the story of 8 women who explore a contradiction or a different absurd problem in their lives. This show’s cast also includes performances by Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward, Dana DeLorenzo, Jude Hyland, Soyana Pigniat and Rose Lane Sanfilippo.

Roar- 69% has been received by the press with a wave of mixed reviews in which specialists detail that the series is presented with a number of successes and errors almost equally. In the positive reviews, it is highlighted that it is a production that covers several genres, something that can work to attract different types of audience and that thanks to this, a wide range of emotions is also offered from drama, psychological thriller, horror , comedy and fantasy. It is emphasized that the series has an attractive surreal style that is marked throughout all the episodes. In the same way, jokes and comedic aspects come to the fore between the plots that explore feminist themes.

The critics assure that it is a production in which you can find a lot of space to reflect, with which many women will surely be able to identify. The chapters are described as very easy to watch as this never becomes a complex drama and the experimental overtones are digestible for the audience. The critics also highlight the impeccable work carried out by its leading actresses, such as Nicole Kidman either Alison Brie, who contribute all their charisma and talent so that the impact of these stories is even greater. Specialists acknowledge that the secondary cast also does an excellent job in their roles.

On the other hand, negative reviews show that despite the series’ talented cast and top-notch production level, Roar – 69% present a notorious imbalance in the writing of their scripts, since not all the chapters are so interesting and since it is an anthology series, there are episodes that discourage viewing the rest of the content. This sector of the press recognizes that some of these feminist fables needed more development and depth in the way of approaching their themes. Detractors mention that the biggest mistake of this miniseries is trying to please everyone equally.

Next, we share with you more of what the press is saying about Roar – 69%:

Eoghan Cannon from Entertainment.ie:

A mix of drama, fantasy, femininity and the absurd, ‘Roar’ is a mostly solid series that features big names involved in some thought-provoking events.

Cassondra Feltus from Black Girl Nerds:

Roar is not purely psychological horror, but a mix of drama, black comedy, and magical realism with horror elements. The series examines the lives of women who are adjusting to what the universe has thrown at them…

daniel bernat from spammer house:

For color tastes, but I think you should give this fiction a chance, because it is very enjoyable and very easy to watch.

Raquel Hernandez Lujan from Hobby Consoles:

The quality of the stories is uneven when it comes to the script, but the production and the quality of the performances is irreproachable.

Diego Lerer of Micropsia:

… the script takes the story to unexpected comical places that go beyond the simplistic opening joke, especially thanks to the charisma of its characters.

Clint Worthington from RogerEbert.com:

…the episodes, fast, funny and funny, are simply reminders for those who understand that the problems of sexism, age discrimination, patriarchy and systemic violence are still common.

Abby Robinson from RadioTimes:

While the series does have important conversations about the demands and trauma women are forced to endure to varying degrees for the sheer crime of being women, the approach it takes doesn’t always work, with form rather than content often taking over. a central place.

Valerie Ettenhofer from The Playlist:

…the biggest problems with “Roar” may be faults not with the filmmakers, but with the medium itself. Some short stories just work better on the page.

Caroline Framke from Variety:

…most of the character narratives get a surreal twist or metaphorical framing to drive home their main themes.

samantha colley from Collider:

Roar benefits from a variety of talented women behind the camera, with episodes directed by Flahive, Jones, Kim, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Kim Gehrig, Anya Adams, and Quyen Tran. The series also boasts a lovely supporting cast.

