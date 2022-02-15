Roar tv series Nicole Kidman when it comes out: the first photos

Apple TV + recently unveiled the first images of the female anthology series Roarwhich will make its debut with all eight episodes the next April 15. Based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection, the series is the first to be released, thanks to an agreement signed by the creators and co-showrunners of Roar Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (GLOW) with Apple TV +. The show features a stellar cast which includes the winner of theOscarofEmmy he was born in Golden Globe Nicole Kidman, who is also an executive producer. Together with her we will see Cynthia ErivoEmmy winner, Grammy And Tony Award; the six-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae; the Emmy winner Merritt Wever; Alison Brie, nominated for the SAG award; the three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart And Kara Hayward.

Roarwhat to expect from the new event series in pink with Nicole Kidman

Roar offers an insightful, touching and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar and professional scenarios and futuristic worlds, these eight stories they mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in an accessible but also surprising way; each character, through their experiences, speaks of the resilience that exists within each of them and in each woman.

In addition to acting, Nicole Kidman is executive producer along with Per Saari and theirs Blossom Films, winner of an Emmy. Emmy-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss are executive producers on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Cecelia Ahern is executive producing through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park on behalf of her Pro Capita Productions. Roar is manufactured for Apple from Endeavor Content.

Roar joins the expanding roster of anthological series Apple Originalincluding Little America appointed at Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD And NAACP Image Award. The new series will make its debut on Apple TV + together with the next Apple Originals all female, including The Last Thing He Told Me, interpreted by Jennifer Garner and written by Academy Award-winning Josh Singer and Laura Dave; High Desertby creator and writer Nancy Fichman, starring and produced by Patricia Arquette; Lessons in Chemistryinterpreted and produced by Brie Larson and written and produced by Susannah Grant; the third season of the Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award winning series The Morning Show; the third season of Truth Be Toldwinner of the NAACP Image Award, by creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman and starring Octavia Spencer.

READ ALSO: All Michelle Impossible guests: from Anna Tatangelo to Eros Ramazzotti