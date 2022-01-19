roars more Megan Fox or the killer lioness? Or is the low budget the real enemy of this war / horror film?

The B-movie titled Rogue – 2020 High-Risk Mission attempts to revive Megan Fox’s career.

We’re not here to discuss the wedding of Megan Fox with rapper Colson Baker in art Machine Gun Kelly. And we don’t care that after the romantic declaration by the lover the two have drank each other’s blood, as she herself writes on Instagram (if you really care, you can see the place by scrolling down). We are here to talk about the film Rogue – High risk mission, a 2020 survival movie that begins as a war movie and slips into the maze of horror. Megan Fox she is the protagonist in the role of a leader of mercenaries who are in African territory for a delicate mission. What they discover little by little is that guerrilla warfare with a local gang is the least dangerous thing they face.

Rogue is clearly inspired by a series of titles in which hunters end up being the hunted. Above all, we can mention the adventurous Predator 1987 in which the alien killed one by one the mercenaries led by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Those were the 80s and if today a woman at the head of a guerrilla group represents normality, the fact that it is Megan Fox to interpret it, which does not even tie her hair in the heat of the savannah, does not give great credibility to the operation. Then when you watch the film, you understand that the veracity of the staging was not at the top of the priorities. The budget of $ 25 million, low by American standards, it was mainly spent on housing the whole crew of the South African lodge where the shooting took place, for special effects on set and digital ones. Speaking of the latter, when it comes to saving money, the risk of breaking the spell of watching a movie with something that is clearly fake is high. In this regard, the fearsome lioness in the film who sows panic among the group of mercenaries as if it were The shark from Spielberg is one of the weak points of Rogue. It is true, however, that this film aims to revive the name of Megan Fox and fans of the actress will have no problem with the lioness, because the loudest roar for them will always and only the 35-year-old American sex symbol.

Rogue – Mission at high risk: plot and trailer for the film with Megan Fox

A team of mercenaries is hired by the governor of an African country to recover his daughter, who has been kidnapped by a group of dissidents. The delicate mission encounters complications and the group of mercenaries, led by soldier Samantha O’Hara, are trapped on an abandoned farm, which was once used by poachers. Directed by MJ Bassett, director of a series of series B titles of horror / fantasy cinema such as Deathwatch, Solomon Kane And Silent Hill: Revelation, The film was released in theaters in the unfortunate period of summer 2020. Below the trailer from Rogue – High risk mission.