Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement from the NFL for the second time — Noticias en la Mira con Lourdes Mendoza

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) on Tuesday. for the second timeclosing the possibility of playing another season with star quarterback Tom Brady.

Future Hall of Famer and considered by many to be one of the best tight ends in historya, Gronkowski, 33, retired for the first time in 2019 after helping the New England Patriots win their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Absent for the 2019-2020 season, Gronkowski came out of retirement to reunite with Brady, his former Patriots teammate, and was instrumental in helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in 2020-2021.

On Tuesday, however, Gronkowski said his second retirement was permanent.

“I want to thank the entire ‘First Class’ Buccaneers organization for an incredible journey, trusting me to play again and help build a champion team,” Gronkowski said in a statement on Instagram.

“Now I will go back to my retirement home, I will walk away from football again with my head held high knowing that I gave everything I had, good or bad, every time I took the field. I’ve gone from retirement to playing again to winning another championship and now back to relaxing again, thank you all,” he highlighted.

For his part, Brady, who had an almost telepathic understanding with Gronkowski during their seasons together in New England and Tampa, was one of the first to offer his congratulations.

“I love you teammate and friend,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “Unique in every way.”

“Gronk” was known for his effervescence and irreverence on and off the field.

However, his cheerful demeanor masked a fierce competitor whose size and athleticism made him virtually impossible to overpower in his prime.

With the skills as a wide receiver and the physical size and power of an offensive lineman, Gronkowski was difficult to handle in any of the roles the tight end job required, confusing opposing defenders and ranking him among the best to ever play. in that position.

However, the physique brought with him a long list of injuries and concussions, including torn ligaments in his right knee, hamstring injuries, a fractured vertebra, a bruised lung, a herniated disc and two broken forearms. .

